Fortnite is bringing back the Spider-Man Web Shooters, leak shows

Fortnite removed the Web Shooters at the end of Chapter 3 Season 1, but a new leak shows they could be returning soon.

The Spider-Man Web Shooters became one of the most popular items to grace the battle royale. Players can swing around the island like Spider-Man, making it from Point A to Point A with precision, speed, and style.

Tons of rumors have come out regarding Chapter 3 Season 2 and this is just the icing on the cake. With an update in Fortnite's files, it has dataminers and leakers believing the Web Shooters are coming back.

Spider-Man's Web Shooters were a Fortnite fan-favorite

The Spider-Man Web Shooters allow for easy travel across the island (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 3 Season 1 kicked off with a huge reveal of characters. The Rock entered the game as The Foundation and Spider-Man came to the island to help its heroes.

Spider-Man is still a playable skin, but the hype around the character has died down. Remnants of Spider-Man and indications of other Spider-Man connections are all over the game.

Doctor Strange came to the island at the start of Chapter 3 Season 2 and played a big part in the last Spider-Man movie. A notable Spider-Man villain has also arrived in the form of the Prowler.

Signs point towards Miles Morales' version of Spider-Man eventually appearing in the battle royale, but those rumors have persisted for quite some time with no confirmation.

Many fans hope the update to the Spider-Man Web Shooter item in the Fortnite files means Epic Games is gearing up to bring Miles Morales to the BR title, but they will have to wait until an official announcement is made.

Others think the update to the Web Shooters means it will be added to the Creative Mode. Several items were once in the regular battle royale mode that are now exclusive to Creative.

CrisGames_FNZone @Crisgame_FNZone @FortniteBR It will be for the Creative mode because I doubt they will put it in Battle Royale because the collaboration with Spiderman is over and if they put it in Battle Royale it would not make any sense @FortniteBR It will be for the Creative mode because I doubt they will put it in Battle Royale because the collaboration with Spiderman is over and if they put it in Battle Royale it would not make any sense

Even if it isn't the most popular, that might be the most plausible explanation for the Web Shooter update. Still, the leak states that the mobility tool is set for a comeback in the game.

The Web Shooter's return would be a welcome readdition in the battle royale with a new Spider-Man making his entrance or a Creative Mode addition.

Edited by Srijan Sen