Fortnite to celebrate Women's Day 2022: New skin and cosmetics leaked

Fortnite's downtime for the latest Chapter 3 Season 1 update v19.40 is underway and is expected to go on for a few hours before players can hop into matchmaking once again. This update will be the last one for the season and will continue until Season 2 takes over almost 20 days from now.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey There is a new Cosmetic Set in v19.40 called "Celebrating Women", it will feature cosmetics for International Womens Day 2022. There is a new Cosmetic Set in v19.40 called "Celebrating Women", it will feature cosmetics for International Womens Day 2022.

The latest update will feature Women's Day cosmetics and new leaks have surfaced that showcase the upcoming cosmetics and other items that players will be able to unlock. Players can look forward to getting their hands on this content on March 8.

New Women's Day female skins, loading screen and a lot more coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Based on the latest leaks, tons of new skins are coming as part of the v19.40 update. The update will also introduce a lot of new content to celebrate International Women's Day. The loading screen for the menu and the Item Shop have already been leaked.

A new bundle has also been leaked by popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX. The new bundle will contain the "Leelah" and "Halley" outfits. Both the designs are innovative, especially "Leelah" who has "backpack hands".

Older female outfits like Aura and Joy are also getting fresh reskins along with new variants for the recently announced collaboration with tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Based on the leaks, players will also experience changes in theme and lighting in the game, all in accordance with the Women's Day celebrations in Fortnite. While the game has a diverse collection of female skins, this is the first time exclusive Women's Day cosmetics will be launched inside the battle royale title.

HYPEX @HYPEX The map's lighting/theme will change to celebrate the International Women Day (it applies right after downtime i think)! The map's lighting/theme will change to celebrate the International Women Day (it applies right after downtime i think)!

The downtime is expected to last for a couple more hours, as is customary for big updates such as this one. Players can expect to explore all the new Women's Day cosmetics once the update is released and the Item Shop is refreshed.

Edited by Danyal Arabi