Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 posters spotted at random locations: Here is what happens when you call the number on it

Fortnite is no stranger to cryptic advertising and it seems a new wave of mystery is being spotted across the world.

Posters are popping up that definitely coincide with the recent leaks about Aliens coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Not only that, but people have been receiving postcards with similar markings.

No one knows what it means. No one even knows if it has anything to do with Fortnite. If it does, though, this is just another example of the battle royale game changing the game inside and out.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Postcards and Posters

VenomLeaks, a popular Fortnite leaker, has been sharing images on Twitter. This showcases the posters, postcards and banners found that may correlate with Fortnite's Season 7.

This was posted by u/ghostface_starkillah pic.twitter.com/y4d43slGPK — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 26, 2021

This type of viral marketing occurred earlier when Fortnite put up a giant Durr Burger in the desert of California.

There has even been Banners i really dont know what this is to be honest it just strange we get confirmation that fortnite will be alien themed then this stuff pic.twitter.com/ZzjJfbiytw — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 26, 2021

All of this is just speculation, but a piece shared by the Twitter account seemingly ties things to Fortnite. The logo of the Spire has been seen on one of the postcards.

u/duskyxlops on Reddit has found that the Spire logo could be seen in the new postcards.



Thanks to (@Boi_Leaks) for bringing it t our attention



As the day goes on it seems there are more and more linking to Fortnite pic.twitter.com/di1QCNlSoS — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 26, 2021

The leaks and rumors about Aliens may turn out to be true if these banners and postcards are truly associated with Epic Games and Fortnite. That isn't the only thing spectators have come across either.

What happens when you call the number

There is a phone number listed on the banners, posters and postcards that have been spotted in these random locations. The above video, by YouTuber SinX6, showcases them and actually places a call to the phone number.

The phone number provides some mysterious audio that many are saying can be found within the Fortnite data files. Also, it appears that the phone number is registered in Roswell, New Mexico.

Yeah also the audio you get from calling the phone number can be found in the files of Fortnite — Team E-Lite (@ethan_lite) May 26, 2021

Roswell, New Mexico, is famous for its alleged alien sightings and a UFO crash that occurred in July 1974. This makes the ties to aliens, if it truly is from Fortnite, even more legitimate.

Other Twitter users have shared their reactions to receiving the postcards and calling the number. As well, other leak accounts have gotten on board to share what happens when the number is called.

i called the Fortnite alien phone number and it legit jump scared me — 𝕊𝔼𝔸 𝕍𝔸𝕊𝕊 🏹🤍 (@PaprikaSmoothie) May 26, 2021

I just called that Fortnite Alien phone number in the middle of class — Rex Fortnite (@ThatFanRex) May 26, 2021

On one of the posters related to the ongoing "They're Coming" ARG (not yet confirmed to be for Fortnite) is a phone number and this is what you get calling the number @FortTory pic.twitter.com/wN2LnNdJSR — Mech | Fortnite Leaks & News (@Mech_Nation) May 26, 2021

Again, it is not clear if this has anything to do with Fortnite. If it does, though, the speculation of Aliens having a huge part in the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 7 seems all but confirmed.