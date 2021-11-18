Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Will the Twitch Prime Pack ever return?

Fortnite players were once able to enjoy free content claimed through the Twitch Prime program.

Well, Twitch Prime is now known as Prime Gaming. So, it is safe to say that there won't be another Twitch Prime Pack, but there could certainly be a Prime Gaming Pack for Fortnite.

The possibility of a Prime Gaming Pack isn't a far-fetched idea. Players are just wondering why there hasn't been a collaboration between Twitch and Fortnite in terms of content for a while.

Will there be a Fortnite Prime Gaming Pack for Chapter 2 Season 8?

Prime Gaming is arguably the most popular it has ever been. It is far more popular now than it was as Twitch Prime. So, what is the hold-up on the third set of free content for Fortnite?

It has been nearly four years since the second Twitch Prime Pack was dropped. That might deliver a sense of hopelessness rather than hopefulness when it comes to a Prime Gaming Pack.

That might not be the case, though. Enough people are asking for it, but Epic Games might be hesitant to pull the trigger right now. Fortnite is thriving with its collaborations.

The company has a lot on its plate in terms of Fortnite content. A good guess is that they want to make sure that whatever free pack they provide lives up to the standards of the game in its current state.

As of right now, there are no plans for a Prime Gaming Pack in Fortnite, whether confirmed or through the various leakers that make a hobby out of datamining info from the battle royale title.

The safe answer, however, is to say that a Prime Gaming Pack will come eventually, just not in Chapter 2 Season 8. Players are asking for it and the original Twitch Prime Packs were adored.

It only makes sense for Epic Games to provide a Prime Gaming Pack for its loyal Fortnite fans. If they don't, that would just be a foolish mistake considering the constantly increasing popularity of the game and streaming platforms.

