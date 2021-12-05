Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: Sunny Steps, Misty Mire and more POIs return in New Map

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is over and players are now waiting for Chapter 3 to officially begin. However, the party was spoilt for a bit after the entire trailer for Chapter 3 was leaked.

Players got a fine peek of the Chapter 3 Battle Pass, new outfits, a new map and even certain POIs. The leaked trailer was supposedly uploaded from an official source but was swiftly taken down. However, it can now be found everywhere on social media channels.

Furthermore, a major content drop has officially been spoiled by Epic Games. Nonetheless, players will still be hyped about the upcoming content as the trailer has revealed that the new map will feature POIs from the Chapter 1 map.

Fortnite Chapter 1 POIs like Sunny Steps and Moisty Mire might return remodeled in Chapter 3

The leaked Chapter 3 trailer has revealed some unique POIs that seem to be heavily based on Chapter 1 POIs. Even the new Chapter 3 map looks similar to Chapter 1 map, with some differences. There are lots of open spaces and it seems like it will be one large map with a load of greenery.

The community went 'sherlock' over the leaked trailer and quite a few POIs seem to draw inspiration from Chapter 1 POIs, from Sunny Steps to Misty Mire and Paradise Palms. Fortnite players have even concluded that something shaped around Tilted Towers is returning to Chapter 3.

Loopers would definitely love it if fan-favorite Chapter 1 POIs made a comeback. The community has long been asking for the return of Tilted Towers. With Spiderman entering the universe and a sliding mechanism being added to the game, Chapter 3 looks positive and nostalgic at the same time.

Chapter 3 Season 1 is set to begin from December 7 after a massive 48 hour downtime, which will witness all the new content being set in place alongside Unreal Engine 5.

