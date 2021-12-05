×
Create
Notifications

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: Sunny Steps, Misty Mire and more POIs return in New Map

Chapter 3 map has been leaked and players can spot Chapter 1 POIs all over the new map suggesting a return of classics (Image via YouTube/ Sinx6)
Chapter 3 map has been leaked and players can spot Chapter 1 POIs all over the new map suggesting a return of classics (Image via YouTube/ Sinx6)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 05, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Rumors

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is over and players are now waiting for Chapter 3 to officially begin. However, the party was spoilt for a bit after the entire trailer for Chapter 3 was leaked.

Players got a fine peek of the Chapter 3 Battle Pass, new outfits, a new map and even certain POIs. The leaked trailer was supposedly uploaded from an official source but was swiftly taken down. However, it can now be found everywhere on social media channels.

Furthermore, a major content drop has officially been spoiled by Epic Games. Nonetheless, players will still be hyped about the upcoming content as the trailer has revealed that the new map will feature POIs from the Chapter 1 map.

New Poi's and Sunny Steps is back? #Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteSeason8 #Fortniteleak #FortniteCubed #fortniteleaks https://t.co/JaNXMPdGMg

Fortnite Chapter 1 POIs like Sunny Steps and Moisty Mire might return remodeled in Chapter 3

The leaked Chapter 3 trailer has revealed some unique POIs that seem to be heavily based on Chapter 1 POIs. Even the new Chapter 3 map looks similar to Chapter 1 map, with some differences. There are lots of open spaces and it seems like it will be one large map with a load of greenery.

The map looks so good, no massive mid map mountain where all rotations are based around, a lot of diverse biomes. The different terrain and amount of trees make it an interesting map for competitive.Chapter 3 has me so hyped man https://t.co/wrMTojh4YP

The community went 'sherlock' over the leaked trailer and quite a few POIs seem to draw inspiration from Chapter 1 POIs, from Sunny Steps to Misty Mire and Paradise Palms. Fortnite players have even concluded that something shaped around Tilted Towers is returning to Chapter 3.

The new #Fortnite Chapter 3 map looks like the Chapter 1 map but not quite the same. But most POIs look like they're based on old ones.There's a Paradise Palms style POI that isn't PP, a Moisty Mire, Sunny Steps, Tilted style POIs.Spiderman, Gears of War, I love this

Loopers would definitely love it if fan-favorite Chapter 1 POIs made a comeback. The community has long been asking for the return of Tilted Towers. With Spiderman entering the universe and a sliding mechanism being added to the game, Chapter 3 looks positive and nostalgic at the same time.

I really like the Sunny Steps vibes. One of my favourite places.#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteLeaks #Fortniteleak #FortniteSeason8 #Fortniteleak https://t.co/W74HSpOD4b

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Chapter 3 Season 1 is set to begin from December 7 after a massive 48 hour downtime, which will witness all the new content being set in place alongside Unreal Engine 5.

Edited by Saman
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी