Fortnite Chapter 3 leaked trailer reveals new map

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is right around the corner and players are currently waiting for the conclusion of Season 8-- with the much awaited live event. However, new leaks have surfaced that show a Chapter 3 trailer, and players have a caught a glimpse of the past in what is going to be a new Fortnite map.

Cube Queen is waiting to unleash her wrath upon the 'corrupted island' and Dr. Slone will fight back against the onslaught of the Queen of the Last Reality.

The results of this epic fight might be unknown but players can guess from the name of the live event playlist, 'The End', that things will probably not go down too smoothly for what is left of the Chapter 2 Season 8 island.

New Chapter 3 Fortnite map might feature old POIs like Paradise Palms

A Tiktok leak has surfaced that shows an unreleased trailer for Chapter 3 and in this trailer the community has nitpicked a few frames that suggest the return of the OG Fortnite Chapter 1 map.

Shiina 🎄 @ShiinaBR



Alright, for anyone who hasn't seen it yet but wants to, here's the ad that was found on TikTok.



I wasn't going to post it, but considering it's already everywhere on the internet, there's no reason to hide it anymore



(Found by - CHAPTER 3 SPOILER WARNING -Alright, for anyone who hasn't seen it yet but wants to, here's the ad that was found on TikTok.I wasn't going to post it, but considering it's already everywhere on the internet, there's no reason to hide it anymore(Found by @cooper17571967 - CHAPTER 3 SPOILER WARNING -Alright, for anyone who hasn't seen it yet but wants to, here's the ad that was found on TikTok.I wasn't going to post it, but considering it's already everywhere on the internet, there's no reason to hide it anymore(Found by @cooper17571967) https://t.co/pa8Hu20R2L

There are glimpses of dunes in the desert which many players have suggested is Paradise Palms. While the community would definitely want to see old POIs return to the game, many are looking forward to an entirely new map and have found this piece of intel disappointing.

Some, however, simply believe the trailer is fake and has been leaked to confuse the community before the Season 8 live event reveals it all.

Team @Team76936510 @ShiinaBR @cooper17571967 I believe this might be fake. The part where Jones is looking up at the water, he's standing and looking around like in the Imposters Mode. The Bridge looks exactly like it is in Imposters, which is weird for a Fortnite Trailer because they don't make trailers accurate in detail. @ShiinaBR @cooper17571967 I believe this might be fake. The part where Jones is looking up at the water, he's standing and looking around like in the Imposters Mode. The Bridge looks exactly like it is in Imposters, which is weird for a Fortnite Trailer because they don't make trailers accurate in detail.

Others have started speculating about the facts they saw in the trailer and building their own theories about what will eventually happen as Season 8 transitions into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The new map, however, is still a confusing mystery to most.

🎮Foxy10🎮 @JOSHUASPIDER10 @ShiinaBR @cooper17571967 THEORY: The queen of the cube will open a portal that connects the island with the place of origin of the aliens. The aliens with the abductors will go around the island taking us to the map of chapter 3. @ShiinaBR @cooper17571967 THEORY: The queen of the cube will open a portal that connects the island with the place of origin of the aliens. The aliens with the abductors will go around the island taking us to the map of chapter 3.

While the authenticity of the trailer cannot be confirmed, all the major leakers like ShiinaBR, who have leaked this video from TikTok, never questioned its authenticity. The video might be fake in the end, but it is rather odd that none of the influential figures in the community have raised this question.

Also Read Article Continues below

All questions will be answered soon enough, as Fortnite Season 8 draws a conclusion. "The End" live event starts at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on December 4.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider