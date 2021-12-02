Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 image leaks on Nintendo eShop

Prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey shared an image that supposedly leaked on the Nintendo eShop.

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 comes to an end, so does the entire Chapter itself. Chapter 3 is on the horizon and fans are itching to learn anything that may come with this new era in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Per iFireMonkey, the image appeared as the featured image for Fortnite on the Nintendo eShop. It could very well be the promotional image for Chapter 3 Season 1.

Nintendo eShop potentially leaked a Fortnite Chapter 3 image

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Battle Bus image on the Nintendo eShop New Battle Bus image on the Nintendo eShop https://t.co/YGhb62Iy1P

The image isn't much, but it could indicate clearer skies ahead for Fortnite. We know the Cube Queen is trying her best to control the island, and the finale of Chapter 2 will see players take her on.

There have been plenty of leaks about what the Fortnite Chapter 3 map will look like. Whatever the case may be, it seems like it will have a deep blue sky with a beautiful sun.

HAIRR_HAXX☄️ @hairrhaxx @Supreme_Jules1 @Lousername64 Every season ps, xbox and switch change the fortnite miniatures in the shop, to explain this better just look at this images. ⏬ @Supreme_Jules1 @Lousername64 Every season ps, xbox and switch change the fortnite miniatures in the shop, to explain this better just look at this images. ⏬ https://t.co/CX3e46VKbb

This can be assumed based on past image changes for the game on various platforms. The Battle Bus isn't changed, but the location in which it appears goes along with the specific Season.

It can also be assumed this was an accidental leak, because users are mentioning it being reverted back to the Chapter 2 Season 8 image. It will be interesting to see if the Battle Bus picture will return as Chapter 3 begins.

Oina @Oina5000 @iFireMonkey The image was reverted, I saw it and then it switched back to the s8 loading screen quickly @iFireMonkey The image was reverted, I saw it and then it switched back to the s8 loading screen quickly

This is just one of many leaks coming out about Fortnite Chapter 3. Truly, anything that is revealed about the next steps the battle royale title is taking has been welcomed by its player base.

Arial Puloshy  @Puloshy @harlzeliza @iFireMonkey Before it was the image of the s8 battle pass, now its this. This could be a look at the sky box for Ch3 @harlzeliza @iFireMonkey Before it was the image of the s8 battle pass, now its this. This could be a look at the sky box for Ch3

Whether this is a placeholder or if it really does show the skybox for Fortnite Chapter 3 is up in the air, but some players believe that to be the case. It will be interesting to see if that comes true. For now, fans will do well to remember that all leaks are subject to change.

Edited by R. Elahi