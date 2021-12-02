Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 image leaks on Nintendo eShop

Prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey shared an image that supposedly leaked on the Nintendo eShop.
As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 comes to an end, so does the entire Chapter itself. Chapter 3 is on the horizon and fans are itching to learn anything that may come with this new era in Fortnite Battle Royale.
Per iFireMonkey, the image appeared as the featured image for Fortnite on the Nintendo eShop. It could very well be the promotional image for Chapter 3 Season 1.
Nintendo eShop potentially leaked a Fortnite Chapter 3 image
The image isn't much, but it could indicate clearer skies ahead for Fortnite. We know the Cube Queen is trying her best to control the island, and the finale of Chapter 2 will see players take her on.
There have been plenty of leaks about what the Fortnite Chapter 3 map will look like. Whatever the case may be, it seems like it will have a deep blue sky with a beautiful sun.
This can be assumed based on past image changes for the game on various platforms. The Battle Bus isn't changed, but the location in which it appears goes along with the specific Season.
It can also be assumed this was an accidental leak, because users are mentioning it being reverted back to the Chapter 2 Season 8 image. It will be interesting to see if the Battle Bus picture will return as Chapter 3 begins.
This is just one of many leaks coming out about Fortnite Chapter 3. Truly, anything that is revealed about the next steps the battle royale title is taking has been welcomed by its player base.
Whether this is a placeholder or if it really does show the skybox for Fortnite Chapter 3 is up in the air, but some players believe that to be the case. It will be interesting to see if that comes true. For now, fans will do well to remember that all leaks are subject to change.