Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Expected release date, live event, and map changes 

Fortnite leakers have found from inside sources that Epic Games is currently busy working on the upcoming season. Chapter 3 Season 1 is approaching an end and the fate of the island seems to be divided between the Seven led by the Foundation and the Imagined Order, led by Dr Slone.

While there has been no official notice from Epic Games about the upcoming season, a lot is going around to suggest Chapter 3 Season 2, which might be huge. However, before loopers reach that point, there is also an expected live event at the end of Season 1.

Prospective date of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Epic Games is yet to provide an end date for Season 1, but the Battle Pass timer in-game shows that Season 1 will conclude on March 19, 2020. This usually means a live event will take place on the same day leading up to the next season.

There are usually extended downtimes after updates and live events and therefore, the best probability is that Chapter 3 Season 2 will start one day after the live event in the game, which is March 20.

This is the expected date and can change if the downtime gets extended or delays in the update.

Upcoming Chapter 3 Season 1 live event and map changes

Chapter 3 Season 1 is expected to end with a live event and this time, it seems like Dr Slone is bringing back the Imagined Order in full force to snatch control of Artemis from the Seven. It will certainly be interesting to see if the Imagined order and Seven have an epic battle over their control of the Fortnite island.

IO drills are popping up everywhere on the island. It is expected that these drills will destroy some of the existing POIs, specifically targeting Seven bases like Seven Outpost IV, turning them into sinkholes. More map changes like these can be expected in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Leaks have also suggested that a new vehicle and tactical sprinting be added to the game in the upcoming Fortnite season.

