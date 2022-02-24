Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leaks (February 23): Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is concluding soon, and players are ready to head into Season 2, which will feature a ton of new content, gameplay mechanics, collaborations, and new outfits. A lot has been leaked and rumored about the upcoming second season, and the day is not far away when official confirmations from Epic Games on the leaks start dropping.

Season 2 will most probably be based on the war and conflict between Imagined Order and The Seven. This is reminiscent of the war between S.H.A.D.O.W. and G.H.O.S.T. in Chapter 2 Season 2.

Loopers can expect similarities between the two seasons and the return of OG characters from Chapter 2 in the current storyline.

New gameplay mechanics, tanks, vehicle mods, and a lot more coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Famous Fortnite leaker Hypex has revealed that numerous new gameplay mechanics and content are expected to be added in the upcoming Season 2. In a recent tweet, they announced that gamers would be able to use tactical sprint with weapons, similar to other multiplayer titles like Call of Duty.

Furthermore, users can parkour and climb walls across the map.

- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..- Tank Vehicle- Tactical Sprinting- Tactical Overshield- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) https://t.co/UqM2KHIpOV

A tank vehicle has also been leaked, but there is a possibility that it's just the IO drills will become drivable. IO drills have been popping up on the island for the longest time, and it showcases the arrangements that Imagined Order is making for the upcoming war.

A Mythic Thermal AR is also expected to be added next season. Hypex has revealed the stats of the upcoming new weapon and how it will fare in the forthcoming season.

This might be tied to an upcoming unnnamed POI codenamed "DDMachine" which mentions "Thermal" & "Lightning" stuff Upcoming "Mythic Thermal AR" Weapon Stats:- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot- Clip Size: 15 & Reload Time 2s- Firie Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS)This might be tied to an upcoming unnnamed POI codenamed "DDMachine" which mentions "Thermal" & "Lightning" stuff

The IO drills will also cause significant map changes by creating sinkholes, causing earthquakes, and introducing new POIs in Chapter 3.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist FYI: The Sinkholes and Earthquakes are caused by I.O. drilling horizontally through the underground of the map to spread their forces. Hence why certain areas will be collapsing and having earthquakes as a result of their underground tunnels. FYI: The Sinkholes and Earthquakes are caused by I.O. drilling horizontally through the underground of the map to spread their forces. Hence why certain areas will be collapsing and having earthquakes as a result of their underground tunnels.

The storyline will also be one of the reasons for the new content and map changes in the next season. Loopers should keep an eye out for the audio files of the Scientist, who is secretly dictating terms on the island.

Edited by Ravi Iyer