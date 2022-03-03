Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 starter pack skin leaks ahead of time

Fortnite starter packs are a wonderful way for players to begin their cosmetic collection in the battle royale.

There have been several starter packs over the years, and now it appears that an upcoming one has been leaked. Images of a starter pack skin and its accessories have been making the rounds.

Several leakers have shared what may be the Chapter 3 Season 2 starter pack. The skin that comes as a part of the pack is known as Zoe Clash and will arrive alongside a back bling, pickaxe, and wrap.

Zoe Clash is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 starter pack skin, as per leaks

As always, leaks and rumors should be taken as per speculation until they are proven factual by Epic Games. However, this doesn't mean fans of the battle royale shouldn't get excited regarding leaks.

When it comes to leakers, there aren't much more prominent than iFireMonkey. The iconic Fortnite leaker tweeted the entire starter pack set that is believed to be available in Chapter 3 Season 2.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Zoe Clash might be a Chapter 3 - Season 2 Starter Pack as the pickaxe has the source of "Starter Pack" Zoe Clash might be a Chapter 3 - Season 2 Starter Pack as the pickaxe has the source of "Starter Pack" https://t.co/hzEAWL9Gfu

Plenty of other leakers joined in, all but confirming that this skin and its extra cosmetics will be the next starter pack. Shiina, another well-known leaker, went as far as to say the skin will be a part of the Season 2 starter pack.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(via The "Zoe Clash" skin will be part of the Season 2 Starter Pack!(via @MattTheo_ The "Zoe Clash" skin will be part of the Season 2 Starter Pack!(via @MattTheo_) https://t.co/wqsZX4SMVS

In the starter pack there won't just be Zoe Clash. There will also be the Sgt. Shiba back bling, which appears to be a stuffed dog with an eyepatch. Beep & Boop will be the pickaxe and are a pair of baseball bats.

It is unknown when a new starter pack may be added to the shop, but fans are expecting Chapter 3 Season 2 around March 20, 2022, as per the countdown for Season 1's Battle Pass.

What is a Fortnite starter pack?

A look at the Fallen Light Pack, one of several Fortnite starter packs (Image via Epic Games)

Starter packs are a limited-time offer in the battle royale. They are available for a certain period of time and cost real-world money rather than the virtual currency known as V-Bucks.

In fact, the purchase provides V-Bucks. The majority of starter packs cost $4.99, with a few of the more recent ones lowered to $3.99. With them typically comes a skin, a back bling, a pickaxe, and 600 V-Bucks.

If the Zoe Clash starter pack leak turns out to be true, it will be the first starter pack to provide players a wrap. The wrap can be used to change the appearance of weapons and vehicles in Fortnite.

