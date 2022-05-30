Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 official teaser reveals the Death Star, along with the old and new island

Recently, some content creators were sent parts of an image by Fortnite's official handle. By putting these together, fans have been speculating that the upcoming live event will contain the Death Star.

The storyline of Fortnite has been one of the most interesting tales in video game history. The island's energy source, The Zero Point, has been of interest to many across the multiverse. The amount of energy it holds in the fictitional multiverse is unmatched.

This is the reason why all the bad guys from different universes like Marvel, DC, & Star Wars are entering the loop to capture its energy. Till date, loopers have witnessed the invasion of Kymera aliens, Galactus, Cattus, and even the Storm King to capture Zero Point. However, the good guys on the loop i.e. The Seven want to destroy it for good to break the loop.

Standing in the way is the Imagined Order, a faction whose ultimate goal is to contain the Zero Point and maintain the loop. However, the events leading up to the Chapter 3 Season 2's finale might tell a different story altogether, with the ultimate bad guy in the multiverse capturing the best of both the OG island and the flipped island, with The Zero Point alongside them.

Death Star seen in latest Fortnite teaser, players speculate

Fortnite sent a bunch of DMs to famous content creators with a portion of the teaser image for the Chapter 3 Season 2's live event, Collision. Ali-A posted an image that was sent to him by the game's official account.

Ali-A @OMGitsAliA Proof of DM. They sent nothing but the picture… 🤐 Proof of DM. They sent nothing but the picture… 🤐 https://t.co/IUmGbtj3Xa

He later went on to explain to his followers how the game's official Twitter handle had just sent him a picture and not any context behind it. Several players began speculating about the image and noticed a few odd things that they hadn't before.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise speculated that the above teaser image resembled two planet destroyers that house massive energy beams and can contain an entire planet inside it. The weapons, named Death Star and Starkiller Base, were created by The Empire and The First Order, respectively. The first one, however, was made by Darth Vader.

If one looks closely, the teaser image has The Zero Point at the center with the old island at the bottom and the new island at the top. This could also hint at how the Death Star or Starkiller Base might house both the Zero Point and the island within itself, and how the Sith Lords might capture the loop entirely.

Now, as several previous leaks have hinted at a possible collaboration between Star Wars and Fortnite to bring Darth Vader to the upcoming Battle Pass, this could be a high possibility for players to see him in the live event Collision. However, this might just be another fan speculation that might be too good to be true.

Hiper @Hiperop ¿Alguien me explica por qué @Fortnite_ES me manda fotos tan raras? Creo que quieren decirme algo... ¿Alguien me explica por qué @Fortnite_ES me manda fotos tan raras? Creo que quieren decirme algo... https://t.co/GptoBEpqyr

Furthermore, a second teaser image was sent to a Fortnite content creator called Hiperop which showed the bottom half of the final teaser image. Looking at the same, one can denote circular rings around a sphere which might symbolize the invasion by aliens or energy beams surrounding the Zero Point.

The cryptic teasers that have surfaced over the past 24 hours have hyped the community as they look forward to stepping into a brand new season of Fortnite upon attending the live event, Collision.

However, loopers might need to wait for the rest of the teasers to drop over the upcoming days to gain more intel on the upcoming season or the live event itself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far