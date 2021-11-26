Fortnite Chapter 3: Warframe, FarCry, Battlefield, and 5 other collaborations we may get in 2022

Epic Games is no stranger when it comes to collaborations. With dozens planned for Fortnite Chapter 3, players can expect the Metaverse to expand at a phenomenal rate.

From time to time, hand-picked influential community members are sent surveys. Based on the feedback, Epic Games plans out the next batch of collaborations in advance.

These surveys usually help gauge what might come to the game in the future but are NOT confirmation of anything.



Thanks Epic Games has recently sent out a survey asking survey takers what franchises/services/characters they like.These surveys usually help gauge what might come to the game in the future but are NOT confirmation of anything.Thanks @mattsky2211 for letting me know about this! Epic Games has recently sent out a survey asking survey takers what franchises/services/characters they like. These surveys usually help gauge what might come to the game in the future but are NOT confirmation of anything.Thanks @mattsky2211 for letting me know about this! https://t.co/y3A0c7naui

One of these surveys recently occurred on November 20, and featured a mix and match of categories, ranging from professional athletes to musical artists. However, what grabs the attention the most is the possibility of having collaboration with other games.

Top 8 games that would be perfect for collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 3

8) Battlefield

SkullFaceJimmy 🌈 @SkullFaceJimmy #Fortnite If I'm to be honest, I think having occasional natural disasters like this in battlefield would work in fortnite. #Battlefield2042 If I'm to be honest, I think having occasional natural disasters like this in battlefield would work in fortnite. #Battlefield2042 #Fortnite https://t.co/Oxsi077Emk

Battlefield 2042 is the latest installment in the franchise. It features a destructible environment, massive storms, and 128-player lobbies. Natural disasters such as tornadoes from the game will make for the perfect crossover in Fortnite Chapter 3.

7) Clash of Clans

Liran Playz 🕎 @LiranPlayz If fortnite collabed with clash of clans, the skins will probably be barbarian, archer, wizard and pekka If fortnite collabed with clash of clans, the skins will probably be barbarian, archer, wizard and pekka

Character skins from Clash of Clans will make for a great cosmetic collaboration. Given the outlandish collection of skins featured in-game, they will blend in effortlessly.

6) Castlevania

ChigusaFNLeaks @AnimeLegendFN Hopefully one day Castlevania comes to Fortnite ☺️ Hopefully one day Castlevania comes to Fortnite ☺️ https://t.co/Q2qrFmRVl4

Castlevania has a cult following on the internet. It's so popular that there is a TV show inspired by the game. While vampire cosmetics may not fit into the theme of Fortnite Chapter 3, the esthetics will be undeniably beautiful.

5) FarCry

Do what it do @TrashApe1 Can’t wait till they add the Farcry 6 guy to Fortnite Can’t wait till they add the Farcry 6 guy to Fortnite https://t.co/hwXGjb4RbZ

A collaboration featuring Anton Castillo would be both terrifying and interesting at the same time. This evil dictator from FarCry 6 would make a spectacular villain in Fortnite.

4) Need for Speed

Vehicles play a huge role in Fortnite. They are used for mobility and to mow stragglers down. Considering that the developers have already collaborated with Ferrari, a Need for Speed collab would fit in brilliantly in Fortnite Chapter 3.

3) Genshin Impact

Granbe ⚡️ @GranbeFN AGENT JONESY FROM FORTNITE IN GENSHIN IMPACT?! AGENT JONESY FROM FORTNITE IN GENSHIN IMPACT?! https://t.co/NdDdbu4Zvg

Despite only being released last year, Genshin Impact has become very popular. The game is esthetically pleasing, and characters such as Jean and Zhongli would fit right into Fortnite Chapter 3.

2) Valheim

With developers rumored to be adding new wildlife to Fortnite Chapter 3, creatures from Valheim will make for a solid crossover. Viking-themed skins from the game will also blend in well.

1) Warframe

its not about the money, spider @gIykons when warframe is on the list of possible fortnite collabs and you're vibrating hoping it's limbo or valkyr when warframe is on the list of possible fortnite collabs and you're vibrating hoping it's limbo or valkyr

A Warframe collaboration would be the next best thing to happen to Fortnite. The game has been around for some time and features gorgeous cosmetics and deadly weapons. Implementing these in-game would be interesting to witness.

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the views of the writer.

