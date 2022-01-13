Fortnite Chapter 3 has a waterbody that looks a lot like Loot Lake

Fortnite players may have noticed something interesting in Chapter 3 Season 1. There's a rather large body of water in the center of the map that isn't a POI. It houses a shark and a small island in the middle, too. If players have paid attention when going there (or had a daily challenge involving this landmark), they'll notice that it has a familiar name.

That landmark in the middle was called Loot Lake, which is the same name as the original lake POI in Fortnite Chapter 1. It can't be a coincidence because Epic Games doesn't really work that way. Players are beginning to believe that something big is going to happen there.

Fortnite players believe Chapter 1's Loot Lake might be returning

Loot Lake was a central hub for a lot of action in Chapter 1. It absorbed Kevin the Cube and had the island plucked out of the ground among many other occurrences. It was nearly in the center of the map, which often undergoes significant changes over the course of the season.

Loot Lake underwent significant changes in Chapter 1 (Image via Epic Games)

Many players believe that, given the names being the same, this version of Loot Lake will eventually undergo significant changes, too. Fortnite Chapter 1's Loot Lake was one of the most altered POIs in the game's history and this one might be headed for a similar fate.

fitzy🥤 @fitzywym



why is there huge empty area and this is called loot lake, remember the c1 loot lake Something big going to happen here %100why is there huge empty area and this is called loot lake, remember the c1 loot lake Something big going to happen here %100why is there huge empty area and this is called loot lake, remember the c1 loot lake💀 https://t.co/QubhXMe86j

There are no leaks or rumors regarding what might happen, just logical thinking on the part of the players. Nothing in Fortnite is an accident and nearly everything is an intentional choice. Naming this lake (one that could've been named anything) Loot Lake is an intentional callback and players have picked up on it.

Box-Fighter @Box0Fighter @fitzywym Yeah something should happen in s5 and then something should explode there in s6 and then that thing will come back in exactly 2 years @fitzywym Yeah something should happen in s5 and then something should explode there in s6 and then that thing will come back in exactly 2 years

Anything happening to Loot Lake may be several seasons away, but something is more than likely going to happen. Everything that happened to Loot Lake originally didn't happen right away, in fact it was several seasons before it got changed. This Loot Lake is probably on a similar path.

