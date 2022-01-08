When is Butter Cake (Dinosaur) coming to Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite players are looking forward to a major update in the game and dataminers are gradually revealing all the new content that might be arriving. As part of the mid-season update, some major new content will be added to the Chapter 3 Season 1 map.
Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has revealed that Butter Cake, the cutest dinosaur ever, is coming to Fortnite in the same update as the Titled Towers POI. Butter Cake was revealed formally in a Boba Fet teaser and players have been demanding more information on the dinosaur ever since.
The release date for Butter Cake and more has finally been revealed and it is only a matter of days before players get to interact with the reptile in Chapter 3 Season 1.
Release date for Butter Cake in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
Fortnite Chapter 3 map is quickly transforming, as the snow has started to melt on it. With the snow melting, multiple new POIs are coming to life, which were once buried under the ice for so long. Tilted Towers is one such POI that will reveal itself once all the snow melts from the map.
The entire process is taking place in stages and Fortnite leaker Hypex has figured out when Tilted Towers will be revealed.
Based on the leaks, on January 18, 2022 a big update will be added to the game and in the same update players will be introduced to Butter Cake on the Fortnite island.
Butter Cake is not the first dinosaur to be added to Fortnite. The Raptors have been here before but they were neither cute nor friendly. Butter Cake might also be hostile and it is difficult to know if players will be able to tame the reptile.
There is also a possibility that Butter Cake is territorial and might be available in a single POI, which will be revealed once the massive January 18 update drops in the game.