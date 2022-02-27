Fortnite earthquake destroys landmark near Tilted Towers, is the iconic POI next?

Earthquakes in Fortnite are getting more dangerous with each passing day. A landmark on the Chapter 3 Season 1 map has already been destroyed owing to the Imagined Order's drilling operations.

Interestingly, the destroyed landmark has suggested that the earthquakes could potentially affect Tilted Towers. The OG POI from Chapter 1 returned after sky-scraping demand, and unfortunately, it might leave soon.

Here's everything players need to know about the destruction of Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3.

The Coffee Shop near Tilted Towers turns into a sinkhole in Fortnite Chapter 3

The latest victim of the Imagined Order's earthquakes was the Coffee Shop near Tilted Towers. Players loved the landmark, not because of the loot, but because it helped in camping and backing out.

However, an earthquake recently occurred, turning the Coffee Shop into a sinkhole. Everything, including the furniture and walls, has now disappeared. Loopers can visit the spot, but they'll be disappointed to find a ton of junk.

Three other spots that will suffer a similar fate have been leaked as well:

Red House

Seven Outpost

Gas Station outside Tilted Towers

Interestingly, players have tracked down the patterns in which these earthquakes have occurred and appear to be surrounding Tilted Towers.

Koooooomar @koooooomar



However, the path of the



leaks I have seen several posts showing the earthquakes go through Tilted Towers because of the 3 craters.However, the path of the #Fortnite earthquakes is actually a "U" shape going AROUND Tilted. I mapped out and rendered the spline so you can see the REAL path. #Fortnite leaks I have seen several posts showing the earthquakes go through Tilted Towers because of the 3 craters. However, the path of the #Fortnite earthquakes is actually a "U" shape going AROUND Tilted. I mapped out and rendered the spline so you can see the REAL path. #Fortniteleaks https://t.co/b9qh0dunBs

From the looks of it, the OG location has something that the Imagined Order is after. To accomplish her plans, Dr. Slone wouldn't think twice before blowing up the entire POI.

Why is the Imagined Order using drills on the Fortnite Chapter 3 island?

Readers need to note that Dr. Slone is willing to bring back the Cattus monster from Chapter 1. Naturally, she'll use it to stomp the Seven. To retrieve the remains of Cattus, the IO head is drilling the island and has even discovered The Devoured landmark.

Feraals @Feraalsy

@FortniteGame dr slone bonds with baby cattus inside covert canyon dr slone bonds with baby cattus inside covert canyon@FortniteGame https://t.co/zlnTHFPt0I

On the flip side, The Scientist is eagerly awaiting The Paradigm's return to The Seven. The latter is often called a snapshot of Singularity, who built the Doggus robot to defeat Cattus.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 4 which was added in



- The Scientist desperately wants Paradigm to come back to The Seven

- IO is gathering more forces

- If IO take control of both sides, all Reality is at risk Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 4 which was added in #Fortnite v19.20 and is currently collectable around the island:- The Scientist desperately wants Paradigm to come back to The Seven- IO is gathering more forces- If IO take control of both sides, all Reality is at risk 📻 Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 4 which was added in #Fortnite v19.20 and is currently collectable around the island:- The Scientist desperately wants Paradigm to come back to The Seven- IO is gathering more forces- If IO take control of both sides, all Reality is at risk https://t.co/ThMP849JGr

History might repeat itself in Fortnite Chapter 3. This means that the Cattus vs Doggus fight, Tilted Towers's destruction, the return of Midas, and a lot more could take place in the upcoming weeks.

ISPuddy @isnewpuddy chapter 2 agents in chapter 3:



midas owns a restaurant

meowscles is a chef

skye living in the walls

and fake brutus chapter 2 agents in chapter 3: midas owns a restaurant meowscles is a chef skye living in the walls and fake brutus https://t.co/xiR9V7yE4A

Having said that, it is unlikely that Epic Games will remove Tilted Towers within a month. The POI is still famous among players, and they would love to relive their Chapter 1 memories for at least a few months.

