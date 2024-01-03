Fortnite Festival leaks suggest that new modes are in development

Fortnite Festival leaks suggest that new modes are currently in development. The information was first discovered by leaker/data miner BeastFNCreative. Based on the details available, it would seem that there will be three new distinct modes in the future: Duel mode, Arena mode, and Music Battle mode. While there is no in-game footage, the information can be considered reliable.

This is after Alex Rigopolous, founder and head of Harmonix, mentioned in a recent interview that they have things planned for the Fortnite Festival. As such, leaks pertaining to the development of three new modes are not too outlandish to imagine.

Fortnite Festival leaks suggest three new modes are in development

Although the leaker/data miner has insights into three new modes being developed, there is nothing mentioned in detail.

Duel mode

Starting with the Duel mode, as the name suggests, it would seem that two players will be able to face each other in the Fortnite Festival. After selecting a song, the player to perform it better would likely be the winner.

Of course, this would have to take into account the complexity of the instruments (bass, guitar, drums, and vocals) being used to adjust parameters. Alternatively, both players would have to use the same instrument to achieve the highest score. The latter seems a more viable option, as certain songs have more complex vocal patterns or guitar solos in them.

Arena mode

The Arena mode may be a free-for-all sort of situation. After selecting one song, players will have to do their best to ace that facet of it. This could be vocals, bass, drums, or guitar. The player with the highest score would likely be crowned the winner.

However, different parameters will have to be taken into consideration based on the complexity of certain instruments. Perhaps a bonus can be applied for players who try to play the complex aspect of the song, whichever instrument that may be.

Music Battle mode

Lastly, judging by the naming scheme, the Music Battle mode may be a team-versus-team setup in the Fortnite Festival. Players will likely have to compete against another band on the same song.

The team with the highest cumulative points would be the winner. There could be a different scoreboard for this mode to motivate players to play better and have their names featured on it.

