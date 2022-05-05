Fortnite could be getting more Kawaii Naruto skins, new leaks show

Ever since Fortnite introduced Naruto and Team 7, the demand for anime skins has been sky-scraping. Although it makes no sense for a ninja to use lightsabers, fans loved the cosmetics and purposefully used silly emotes with them.

Naruto's success was enough to establish that Epic Games can focus on anime crossovers without worrying too much about the community's response. The anime industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, and the developers are working on an Anime Legends set to hop on the bandwagon.

Fortnite is working on another Trials website codenamed Kawaii 2

In Chapter 2 Season 8, Epic released the Naruto Trials website, where loopers were presented with challenges. They could get the Nindo rewards like emoticons, the Kurama Glider, and the Shinobi Teamwork loading screen by completing these daily challenges.

Interestingly enough, prominent leaker iFireMonkey has reported that the developers are working on a website codenamed Kawaii 2. Incidentally, the codename for the aforementioned Naruto Trials website was Kawaii.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



[VIA Recently a new Trials website has begun to be worked on codenamed "Kawaii 2", something interesting to note about this website is that the codename Kawaii was used for the Naruto Trials (The Nindo).[VIA @GMatrixGames & Me] Recently a new Trials website has begun to be worked on codenamed "Kawaii 2", something interesting to note about this website is that the codename Kawaii was used for the Naruto Trials (The Nindo).[VIA @GMatrixGames & Me]

Kawaii means cute in Japanese culture, meaning Fortnite might be getting more anime skins soon. It is worth noting that an Anime Legends bundle is in the works as well, and it will arrive in the Item Shop shortly.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Maybe this means more Naruto cosmetics, maybe it means another anime collab in the near future that uses a Nindo like trials side event, or maybe it is just a codename that has no relation, whatever it is I felt was still very interesting. Maybe this means more Naruto cosmetics, maybe it means another anime collab in the near future that uses a Nindo like trials side event, or maybe it is just a codename that has no relation, whatever it is I felt was still very interesting.

What to expect from Fortnite's upcoming Kawaii website

While some players believe that the Kawaii 2 website and the Anime Legends pack are correlated, leakers like Shiina are almost certain that the Anime Legends pack is not based on a crossover.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Given the amount of encrypted PAK files that are left in this update, it's safe to say that we'll get the following bundles in the next update:



- "Anime Legends"

- "Blunder Bundle"



The Anime Legends Pack is 99% NOT a collab. I'm not sure what the Blunder Bundle is, though. Given the amount of encrypted PAK files that are left in this update, it's safe to say that we'll get the following bundles in the next update:- "Anime Legends"- "Blunder Bundle"The Anime Legends Pack is 99% NOT a collab. I'm not sure what the Blunder Bundle is, though.

From the looks of it, Fortnite might be designing its own anime skins. It has previously released original anime-style skins like Lexa and Orin, and they received a positive response from gamers globally.

In a recent survey, players spotted anime-style reskins of popular characters like Midas. These skins could arrive as a part of Anime Legends, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they break all sales records.

Last but not least, the Kawaii 2 website may be for new Naruto challenges and skins. Anime fans definitely want more styles for Naruto, and characters like Itachi, Madara, and other Akatsuki members can be included as skins.

Despite leakers confirming that the Anime Legends pack will arrive with version 20.30, it hasn't appeared in the Item Shop yet. The cosmetics have most likely been delayed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer