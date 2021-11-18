Fortnite IO Guards' masks finally come off 

There are multiple Fortnite mysteries and one of the prime ones is the actual identities of the IO guards that protect the island from foreign invaders.

The IO guards always wear full combat suits with masks covering their entire faces. The Fortnite community has always wondered what is behind those masks. Very little information is available about these guards and until now, Fortnite players weren't sure if these NPCs were even human.

Finally, the masks are off and the faces of the guards have been revealed as human. However, there are many who don't believe that the leaked placeholder skin is of an IO guard, but rather that of some other character.

Note: This article is based off leaks and rumors and no official confirmation from Epic Games has been announced yet.

Fortnite community debates on placeholder IO skin added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Fortnite v18.40 has added a lot of cosmetics to the game. The Naruto collection is already out and players can purchase the different bundles with various outfits and pickaxes.

Furthermore, there are additional skins, including the placeholder skin that many believe is the new IO outfit without the mask.

While this skin is black in color and is close to the Dark Future collection (also added to the game in the same update), there is still reason to believe that this is the new IO guard skin in Fortnite.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Dark Future Pack will not be purchasable with V-Bucks, you'll have to buy it with actual money. The Dark Future Pack will not be purchasable with V-Bucks, you'll have to buy it with actual money. https://t.co/kItsqTF3AT

Multiple leakers have already leaked that the unmasked version of the IO guards will be released in the game soon. There are also some flying NPCs that were leaked alongside the description of the new IO guard outfit in Fortnite.

Hopefully, players will soon be able to acquire the new skin. The only thing is, players must always keep in mind that all of this information is merely based on leaks and rumors. Epic Games has not, as of yet, decided to officially confirm it.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider