Fortnite leak shows how the new Pump Shotgun will work

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will introduce many new items apart from all that has already been added to the game. There are multiple leaks from data miners, and Season 2 of this new chapter will be one exciting ride.

The battle lines are drawn and the rules have changed. Builds have been wiped out, but there's new ways to sprint, climb, and smash your way across the Island.



With the beginning of Chapter 3, multiple Chapter 1 elements were brought back to the game. In the latest Season 2 trailer, loopers spotted the Pump Shotgun, a fan-favorite from Chapter 1. It is now stipulated to return to the game with some new tweaks.

Leakers have provided new intel on the upcoming shotgun, and it feels like some considerable changes have been made to the Pump Shotty that the community loved back in the day.

A mix between two shotguns is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 soon

Famous leaker Hypex has posted the stats of the upcoming shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. This shotgun will remind players of the overpowered Pump Shotgun from Chapter 1, but it also has the properties of the Double Barrel Shotgun in the game.

This one is a a single barrel shotgun, mix of the pump & double barrel. It shoots 1 bullet then reloads just like the double barrel animation (we've seen it in the trailer). The stats go up to Mythic but idk if we'll get a mythic tho, here it is anyway:

The new shotgun will be a single barrel one and come with a tighter bullet spread accuracy. Bullet spread accuracy refers to the spread of pellets from a gun after a shell has been fired.

The tighter the spread, the more pellets will hit the target. With an increase in range, the spread gets looser. Pump Shotguns are deadly at close range but not very effective in long distances.

Get where you're going quicker with the all new Sprint!

Based on the leak, the upcoming shotgun will fire a single shot before reloading, and this animation is visible in the trailer. Hypex is unclear if the gun will get a Mythic version in the game, but other rarities can be expected.

Players will be able to use the shotgun to kill enemies with a single shot, something that will remind them of the Chapter 1 carnage created by the Pump Shotgun.

Based on the stats given in the leak, the new shotgun will do average body damage of 130 and a headshot damage output of 160 with a 1.25x multiplier. The specifics will differ based on the rarity of the weapon. The reload time decreases if the gun is of a higher rarity.

Players can expect the weapon to be added to the game in the upcoming major update in Season 2.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar