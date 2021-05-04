Fortnite Apple vs. Epic lawsuit reveals Naruto skin, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga collabs might to arrive soon in Season 6

It seems that Naruto, alongside others, might be coming to Fortnite Season 6.

As new content comes every day, it seems that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is an interesting new addition to the Fortnite world. Now, leaks all across Twitter showcase several new possible collaborations coming soon. Though, in general, it’s not clear when or if these collaborations will be coming.

Regardless, a lot of these possible collaborations are extremely exciting and different for Fortnite.

Fortnite Leaked Naruto and Other Collabs

A lot of the leaked news comes from VenomLeaks and iFireMonkey on Twitter. Some of the leaked information also seems to be coming from the current Fortnite v Apple lawsuit that began not long ago.

The collaborations in question feature new content from characters such as Samus, Naruto, Lady Gaga, Katniss Everdeen, and many more. A Naruto skin makes sense as Fortnite has brought in anime skins before. So, it seems extremely possible. Plus, icons such as Naruto and Ariana Grande are some of the most popular figures in contemporary culture to date. Aside from this, it seems celebrities like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, PSY, Beyonce, and the Jabbawockeez are going to have emotes or at least were planned to have emotes.

Of course these would most likely be their more iconic dances, such as Gangnam Style for PSY. Ariana is one of the more popular icons in that set, so it is more than likely she will get more of a set such as the one that was floating around during April Fools.

More that are either Planned or scrapped #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/DHiOhzuGlh — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 3, 2021

Advertisement

Other leaks of skin also began to circulate that showed John McClane, Snake Plissken, and The Bride from Kill Bill. Though something to note is that most of these leaks, including both skin and emote, are a combination of collabs that are for sure coming in the future and scrapped. It’s not clear which is which at the moment, though that news is likely to come soon.

Looking back at all the Fortnite collaborations from the past, it seems Fortnite is usually pairing up with well-known pop-culture films and projects. Nevertheless, a lot of these leaks are very exciting and what they show is that Fortnite is not scared to include new skins such as Naruto and other popular film icons and celebrities.