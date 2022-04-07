×
Create
Notifications

Fortnite players will soon be able to hire a personal bodyguard in-game, new leak shows

Bodyguards may be taken from a past LTM and added to the regular mode (Image via Epic Games)
Bodyguards may be taken from a past LTM and added to the regular mode (Image via Epic Games)
Brandon Moore
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Apr 07, 2022 02:22 AM IST
Rumors

There are always new leaks coming out about Fortnite, and the most recent one may provide some protection.

There have been non-playable characters found across the island for quite some time. Some of them even join up with players and help them fight on their way to a Victory Royale.

A recent leak shared by Southie on Twitter points towards a more in-depth version of the same. It appears that Epic Games may be adding some highly effective bodyguards that can be hired in Fortnite.

Hiring bodyguards may soon be a possibility in Fortnite

The image shared by Southie shows a man dressed in all black with a mask covering his face. The NPC is asking the player is they need any help and a prompt to "Hire Guard" appears.

Of course, this kind of stuff should always be considered pure speculation until it is official. Especially considering that there have been plenty of datamined files that include details never implemented by Epic Games.

UPCOMING GUARD SPAWNER FEATURE https://t.co/WZzAjvfGk9

A potential bodyguard feature would need to have a limit or players with enough Gold Bars could find themselves with an entire army of guards as the final circles begin to close.

That is, if this ever becomes a reality. Southie is adamant that this the picture is real, but states that the feature is currently only available as a developer setting for the makers at Epic Games.

This getting loads of attention lmfaoBut ye this is a real picture and it's an exclusive setting for developers for nowThe setting is 'Can hire Guard -On or Off' The matchmaking portal also got a very usseles setting which is visible during games - Off or On https://t.co/j4Ouw4A52y

The feature in question is a "guard spawner" and by the looks of the images, it is in Fortnite Creative mode. There are quite a few items in that mode that aren't found in the regular battle royale.

It could easily come to the battle royale mode, though. The bodyguards would have just set spawns around the island, rather than being placed with a spawner like they would be in Creative.

@jadetheroc @SouthieFromSTW1 Creative, because its a guard spawner

Though it is only being a developer setting for the time being, who knows when it could make its way to any of the modes in Fortnite. Players probably shouldn't get their hopes up.

Also Read Article Continues below

It could be a long time before it arrives and there could be many changes to its functionality between now and then. Still, if this leak proves to be true, it will be yet another fun and innovative feature added to the game.

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी