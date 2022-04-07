Fortnite players will soon be able to hire a personal bodyguard in-game, new leak shows

There are always new leaks coming out about Fortnite, and the most recent one may provide some protection.

There have been non-playable characters found across the island for quite some time. Some of them even join up with players and help them fight on their way to a Victory Royale.

A recent leak shared by Southie on Twitter points towards a more in-depth version of the same. It appears that Epic Games may be adding some highly effective bodyguards that can be hired in Fortnite.

Hiring bodyguards may soon be a possibility in Fortnite

The image shared by Southie shows a man dressed in all black with a mask covering his face. The NPC is asking the player is they need any help and a prompt to "Hire Guard" appears.

Of course, this kind of stuff should always be considered pure speculation until it is official. Especially considering that there have been plenty of datamined files that include details never implemented by Epic Games.

A potential bodyguard feature would need to have a limit or players with enough Gold Bars could find themselves with an entire army of guards as the final circles begin to close.

That is, if this ever becomes a reality. Southie is adamant that this the picture is real, but states that the feature is currently only available as a developer setting for the makers at Epic Games.

𝗙𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗲 @SouthieFromSTW1 This getting loads of attention lmfao



But ye this is a real picture and it's an exclusive setting for developers for now

The setting is 'Can hire Guard -On or Off'

The matchmaking portal also got a very usseles setting which is visible during games - Off or On This getting loads of attention lmfaoBut ye this is a real picture and it's an exclusive setting for developers for nowThe setting is 'Can hire Guard -On or Off' The matchmaking portal also got a very usseles setting which is visible during games - Off or On https://t.co/j4Ouw4A52y

The feature in question is a "guard spawner" and by the looks of the images, it is in Fortnite Creative mode. There are quite a few items in that mode that aren't found in the regular battle royale.

It could easily come to the battle royale mode, though. The bodyguards would have just set spawns around the island, rather than being placed with a spawner like they would be in Creative.

Though it is only being a developer setting for the time being, who knows when it could make its way to any of the modes in Fortnite. Players probably shouldn't get their hopes up.

It could be a long time before it arrives and there could be many changes to its functionality between now and then. Still, if this leak proves to be true, it will be yet another fun and innovative feature added to the game.

Edited by Saman