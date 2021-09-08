Fortnite Season 8 leak reveals inbound Naruto skin, Pyramid POI, flying animals, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is getting closer and closer with the potential to confirm a variety of leaks.

Leaks are the bread and butter of Fortnite content when a season is ending. As Season 8 approaches, fans have been fed tons of information that could very well come true.

Of course, Fortnite fans should take leaks with a grain of salt until Epic Games officially confirm them. That shouldn't stop them from getting excited, though.

Fortnite Season 8 leaks

Here's what's *publicly* known about Season 8 so far:



- Naruto & Explosive Mythic Kunais

- Possible Pyramid & Cactus consumables

- "The Sideways" monsters for Halloween

- Cube's return for Halloween + as a skin

- Flying animals that drop loot when shot (Might be for Season 9) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 5, 2021

Notorious Fortnite leaker HYPEX has a Twitter page full of Fortnite leaks, data mines, conspiracies, and assumptions. There are quite a few times where those leaks have been reliable.

He put together a list of everything publicly known about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 so far. Again, these should be considered speculation until they are official, but it doesn't hurt to dive in.

Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! pic.twitter.com/4RSBQlicV8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 7, 2021

Everyone has been excited for Naruto being added to Fortnite when the new season hits. It has been one of the most discussed leaks ever since Epic sent out the survey regarding in-game collaborations.

Follow that up with possible new areas such as the Pyramid POI and consumables like a Cactus, and there is plenty to look forward to. And don't forget about The Sideways, a Stranger Things' Upside Down type of location.

A new rumor coming through is that of flying animals. While HYPEX says it could be in Season 9, seeing it in Season 8 could go along with the often rumored Medieval theme. Flying loot dragons, anyone?

HUGE news about Valkyrie (Creative 2.0): Here's a playset that Epic uploaded via Valkyrie and then downloaded it on a 17.50 creative map!



So the thing I talked about last month is actually happening, and I mean the ability to mod weapons/playsets and use them in normal creative! pic.twitter.com/NlPL3ttnnF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 4, 2021

Lastly, there is word going around regarding a new creative mode. Dubbed Creative 2.0, Fortnite players are going to be able to change the way the game is played even further.

It is unknown if this will come out during Season 8 or even when it may arrive at all. Regardless of that, HYPEX is hyped, no pun intended. He has shown off a possible capability of modding items and bringing them into the creative mode.

MORE NEWS ABOUT CREATIVE 2.0: it seems like it's confirmed that it will support Blueprints (Visual Scripting which can do a LOT) on launch or at least at some point. Here's a mod that epic were testing for Creative that uses their Llama logic. (Won't show the code out of respect) pic.twitter.com/iKPSAaZFqk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 7, 2021

What players can do in Fortnite is going to be incredible. The Battle Royale that changed how players look at gaming, how in-game rewards work, and more, is going to change the game again.

