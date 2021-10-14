Fortnite Season 8 map to change as Golden Cube arrives at the 'Aftermath'

The Golden Cube that arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has now reached the Aftermath (the center of the map). Players around the world were already confused about the cube's purpose, and this sudden change in its position has further complicated the situation.

However, several fan theories and leakers have suggested that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map will soon undergo many changes. Glevin, the Golden Cube, will be the primary reason behind these changes, and here's how.

Golden Cube will bring map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Up until now, several Awakening events have taken place in Season 8 of Fortnite. Each time, the Golden Cube awakened/activated a Kevin the Cube, which eventually led to the birth of several mini purple cubes.

Now that the Golden Cube has started levitating in the Aftermath, it is safe to assume that another Awakening event is going to happen.

Interestingly, HYPEX had previously leaked that all the cubes were leading towards the center of the map:

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! https://t.co/2HWY1zQkEo

A chaotic Cube Awakening will most likely take place in Fortnite on October 19, Tuesday. Thereafter, players will witness a new POI called Cubes Town, which will be located over the Aftermath.

Gopex - Fortnite News @ItzGopex It seems all the purple cubes will make it to the center of the map on October 19th and that falls on a Tuesday. They also will make it to the center during downtime! Expect cube town to release on the 19th #Fortnite #Fortnite Cubed #Fortnite Season8 It seems all the purple cubes will make it to the center of the map on October 19th and that falls on a Tuesday. They also will make it to the center during downtime! Expect cube town to release on the 19th #Fortnite #FortniteCubed #FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/nbeLyvNm8o

The only non-hostile cube so far, Bluevin, is yet to move in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, considering that Glevin has already reached the Aftermath, it wouldn't be a surprise if Bluevin also starts moving soon.

Some theories have claimed that the Golden Cube will also help in bringing in the Pyramid POI, that was leaked in Chapter 2 Season 7.

The Golden Skull Trooper, a mummy themed Fortnitemares 2021 skin, has arrived in the Item Shop and it makes perfect sense for Epic Games to now release a Pyramid POI as well.

HYPEX @HYPEX We will finally get The Mummy skin i leaked a while ago, maybe a Pyramid POI Finally? 😳 (Also, Golden Skull Trooper)"The Mummy will also be lurching on the Island as a Character later in the month, trying to find his way home to the Underworld." We will finally get The Mummy skin i leaked a while ago, maybe a Pyramid POI Finally? 😳 (Also, Golden Skull Trooper)"The Mummy will also be lurching on the Island as a Character later in the month, trying to find his way home to the Underworld." https://t.co/AZ4QFfsKDM

Are the Cubes in Fortnite similar to a beehive?

Even though the Cube Wars in Fortnite are currently an unsolved mystery, a fan theory has come up with a very convincing explanation.

As per FNChiefAko, the cubes in Fortnite work like a bee society that comprises a bee hive (the Mothership UFO), a plethora of bees (Kevin the Cubes), and a Queen Bee (Golden Cube).

Hence, the goal of the cubes is to capture the entire island, and establish the reign of the Golden Cube.

Also Read

Ako | Fortnite News 🎃 @FNChiefAko #Fornite : Bee Hive TheoryHad to actually study how a Bee Society works so I hope I have worded it as simply as possible 🐝Read and I hope you enjoy! #Fornite: Bee Hive TheoryHad to actually study how a Bee Society works so I hope I have worded it as simply as possible 🐝Read and I hope you enjoy! https://t.co/ZtiPXgT2l0

The theory certainly makes sense, but fails to clarify the objective and role of Bluevin. Fans can expect to get answers to such questions soon, as the Cube War in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 progresses.

Edited by Siddharth Satish