Fortnite skin Lt. John Llama mysteriously removed from preview screen: Potential reason explored

Fortnite seems to have removed the Lt. John Llama skin from the preview screen. This has left many loopers in the community scratching their heads as to why. While Epic Games has not explained the removal, there seems to be a story behind the skin itself.

🎄 Santa Ricky @_FireMonkey I just noticed in the loading screen when you startup the game Lt. John Llama is missing I just noticed in the loading screen when you startup the game Lt. John Llama is missing https://t.co/PvwmkopvOi

First released in Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, Lt. John Llama was one of the bulkiest skins to be added and divided the community in terms of its reception. However, the reason behind removing the skin from the preview screen might be rooted in the controversy surrounding the creator of Lt. John Llama.

Note: Readers must note that this information is unconfirmed, and Epic Games is yet to provide any official notice on the issue.

Fortnite skin Lt. John Llama creator speaks out about cancel culture and compares it to Nazism

Lt. John Llama is a skin designed by the Twitter user @pulsodraws. In an official post, Epic Games had confirmed that Lt. John Llama was a community outfit created by the artist. Readers can visit the Twitter handle of the creator to verify this.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Fun Fact: Lt John Llama is actually a community-created Outfit by @pulsodraws Fun Fact: Lt John Llama is actually a community-created Outfit by @pulsodraws!

However, last month, @pulsodraws found themselves in the middle of a controversy after trying to call out cancel culture by comparing it to war crimes from the second World War. The creator referenced war crimes and acts that took place during the WWII era in Germany under the autocratic ruler Adolf Hitler.

⬜ P u l s o ⬜ @pulsodraws



thanks for proving my point



spectator.co.uk/article/how-th… Like when you compare cancel culture enthusiasts with Nazism and get ''canceled''thanks for proving my point Like when you compare cancel culture enthusiasts with Nazism and get ''canceled'' thanks for proving my point ✅spectator.co.uk/article/how-th…

The Twitter community found the parallel between war crimes and cancel-culture quite irrelevant and unnecessary, and that led to multiple people calling out @pulsodraws. While the creator has not apologized publicly for the statement, they have tried to prove their point about cancel culture being ruthless and toxic.

⬜ P u l s o ⬜ @pulsodraws



Cancel Culture on Twitter is fanatical, swarm hating and threatening you for disagreeing, is not about morality, it's about dominance and control



We haven't learned the lesson

youtube.com/watch?v=eP_wE0… I won't normalize threats, hate speech, harassment, for thinking differentlyCancel Culture on Twitter is fanatical, swarm hating and threatening you for disagreeing, is not about morality, it's about dominance and controlWe haven't learned the lesson I won't normalize threats, hate speech, harassment, for thinking differentlyCancel Culture on Twitter is fanatical, swarm hating and threatening you for disagreeing, is not about morality, it's about dominance and controlWe haven't learned the lessonyoutube.com/watch?v=eP_wE0…

While this is not the official story behind the removal of the outfit from the preview screen in Fortnite, Epic Games may have taken these insensitive comments into consideration and pulled the skin from the preview screen. As of now, this is purely speculation and fans should take this information with a grain of salt.

