Fortnite Week 7 Alien Artifacts leaked: All 5 Artifacts and where to find them

The Fortnite Week 7 Alien Artifacts have had their locations leaked prior to arriving in-game.

This week in Fortnite:



• Tuesday | Update 17.20

• Wednesday | Legendary Challenges Week 7

• Thursday | Epic Challenges Week 7

• Thursday | Alien Artifacts Week 7



❗️ Fortnite could announce more things throughout the week.



#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Wvr60o9NfA — 𝙏𝙋𝘼 | 𝙁𝙉 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧 (@ThePlatiumAgent) July 19, 2021

The Week 7 update will be here shortly and Fortnite players will be able to add more Alien Artifacts to their collection. These items allow players to customize the Kymera skin.

The first six weeks of Chapter 2 Season 7 have gone off without a hitch. Each Fortnite Alien Artifact has been discovered up until this point and now, before even being in the game, Week 7 Artifacts have already been found.

Week 7: Fortnite Alien Artifacts leaked

The map shows a good starting location for each Week 7 Fortnite Alien Artifact. Simply dropping into the noted areas isn't enough, however. You will need to know exactly where to look to find the Alien Artifact.

Alien Artifact 1 : Stealthy Stronghold holds the first Week 7 Fortnite Alien Artifact. It is at the main entrance of the location. This is to the South. There are two small rooms at the gate. When approaching, go inside the left room to find the Artifact.

: Stealthy Stronghold holds the first Week 7 Fortnite Alien Artifact. It is at the main entrance of the location. This is to the South. There are two small rooms at the gate. When approaching, go inside the left room to find the Artifact. Alien Artifact 2 : There is an IO base sandwiched between Steam Stacks and Craggy Cliffs. You will know you're there when you see a landing pad and multiple satellite dishes. Enter the main building and the Fortnite Alien Artifact will be on the ground level.

: There is an IO base sandwiched between Steam Stacks and Craggy Cliffs. You will know you're there when you see a landing pad and multiple satellite dishes. Enter the main building and the Fortnite Alien Artifact will be on the ground level. Alien Artifact 3 : Between Lazy Lake and the center of the map, more to the center, will be a bridge with a gray colored building on it. The Fortnite Alien Artifact is floating just a bit away from the building. Enter the building, walk along the catwalk, and jump off to grab it.

: Between Lazy Lake and the center of the map, more to the center, will be a bridge with a gray colored building on it. The Fortnite Alien Artifact is floating just a bit away from the building. Enter the building, walk along the catwalk, and jump off to grab it. Alien Artifact 4 : The island at the Southeast corner of the map holds the next Alien Artifact. On its East side is a broken down building. Inside of the building, you will find the Artifact resting on a metal support beam toward the ceiling.

: The island at the Southeast corner of the map holds the next Alien Artifact. On its East side is a broken down building. Inside of the building, you will find the Artifact resting on a metal support beam toward the ceiling. Alien Artifact 5: The final Week 7 Fortnite Alien Artifact is to the Southwest of Slurpy Swamp. This is another base littered with satellite dishes. Enter the large building in the center from the second floor. In the bathroom, you will need to break open a stall to reveal the Artifact.

I made a #Fortnite playlist that shows you all of the Alien Artifact locations. Videos made by this very helpful youtuber. If you missed a week of artifacts this playlist might be very useful for you.#FortniteSeason7 #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/XldJ8yfxPc — VG (@VideoGamer432) July 18, 2021

For those who enjoy more of a visual guidance, YouTuber Comrad3s has got your back. They have put together a video showcasing each Fortnite Alien Artifact location for Week 7.

The first location in the video is from Week 3, but the five Alien Artifacts shown after that are the leaked ones for Week 7. Give it a view and along with the map and description, you'll be able to collect them all in no time.

