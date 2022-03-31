Fortnite World Cup 2022 may be on the way, cryptic tweet from Epic Games suggest

It seems like it has been ages since the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, but another round could be on the way soon.

The world has ended up in a widespread pandemic due to COVID-19, putting on hold many in-person events, especially those in esports. Things are starting to get back to normal, however, which could see more in-person tournaments again.

That very well could mean Epic Games is gearing up for yet another Fortnite World Cup. Only one has taken place thus far, but a tweet from @FNCompetitve has players speculating.

Fortnite players are hoping for another World Cup after a cryptic tweet

The original Fortnite World Cup took place in July of 2019. It has been almost three years since Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf claimed the first-ever solo world championship in the battle royale's illustrious history.

Epic Games were more than ready to make the World Cup an annual event before the world came to a standstill. A tweet is all it takes to have players and fans hopeful that yet another World Cup will happen soon.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive Competitive community, stay tuned for updates very soon. Competitive community, stay tuned for updates very soon.👀⌛️

The winner of the first solo cup chimed in with a response that may seem more like wishful thinking than just wanting a World Cup to happen. He replied to the tweet asking for a World Cup with no building.

The Zero Build mode was a part of the main BR at the start of Chapter 3 Season 2 and has now gotten its own permanent mode. Many are asking for competitive tournaments without building and Bugha wants it on the grandest stage.

Other fans are simply hoping for any type of World Cup in general. It has been a long time since Bugha won his crown, and he is yet to defend it with another global tournament.

That makes these hopes and dreams of a World Cup even more agonizing for players who viewed the tweet. The Twitter account has posted some competitive updates since the tweet went live, but most don't believe that's what they're referring to.

The summer is just a few short months away and it lines up perfectly with the anniversary of the original World Cup. An announcement would soon make sense, giving players time to prepare.

BillyBeanGaming @billy_galaxy @FNCompetitive Fortnite World Cup 2 This summer! Makes sense if this season ends june, people will have time to practise in July for it maybe just a thought!? @FNCompetitive Fortnite World Cup 2 This summer! Makes sense if this season ends june, people will have time to practise in July for it maybe just a thought!?

It would also give time for past players to make the decision on whether they want to return to competitive Fortnite. One user thinks that if a No Build World Cup were to happen, a lot of players would flock back to the battle royale.

NotInpulse @InpulseNot No building Fortnite World Cup everyone is coming back mark my words No building Fortnite World Cup everyone is coming back mark my words

Until Epic Games makes an official announcement through their account or the FNCompetitive account, all of this can be chalked up to rumors and pure speculation.

The tweet has plenty of longtime players excited about the future of the competitive side of things. Whether the tweet is hinting at it or not, another World Cup is bound to happen eventually.

