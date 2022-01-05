Fortnite YouTuber leaks details of Chapter 3 Season 2, a new vehicle, and more

Fortnite content creators have finally discovered that the IO drills on the Chapter 3 map mean that the IO is coming to take revenge. The Scientist NPC on the map had warned loopers about an impending earthquake, which will most likely be caused by the giant IO drills.

As per prominent YouTuber Tabor Hill, the IO drills will play an important role in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Many plot twists will take place in the storyline alongside the arrival of new content.

New vehicle might be added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2

In his latest video about the IO drills on Fortnite island, Tabor Hill dropped certain teasers for Chapter 3 Season 2. The veteran believes that a new drivable vehicle will be available soon.

The upcoming vehicle will not only help players with mobility, but will also contain turrets. Having said that, it hasn't been confirmed if the drivers or passengers will be able to use the turrets to deal damage.

Interestingly, Tabor Hill also mentioned that the drivable vehicles have been with 'us' for a while. Thus, there's a possibility that IO and The Seven have been preparing such war-based vehicles for the approaching war in Chapter 3 Season 2.

- "We're gonna be at almost like a war with the IO" According to @TaborTimeYT 's video, at the end of Season 1 or in Season 2:- "We're gonna get a drivable vehicle with turrets that been with us for a while"- "We're gonna be at almost like a war with the IO" According to @TaborTimeYT's video, at the end of Season 1 or in Season 2:- "We're gonna get a drivable vehicle with turrets that been with us for a while"- "We're gonna be at almost like a war with the IO"

Many players are expecting the IO drills to be rideable, but Tabor Hill and HYPEX haven't approved this theory yet.

The Seven and IO will be at war with each other in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Players who are confused about the IO drills must note that the Chapter 2 map was flipped before the launch of Chapter 3. The Seven and millions of loopers did this to save The Zero Point and Agent Jonesy.

In retaliation, the Imagined Order used these drills to reach the Artemis map. This implies that the organization led by Dr. Slone and Geno is planning to take revenge and take over The Zero Point.

HYPEX @HYPEX They will start appearing AFTER the snow starts melting which will start on the 7th at 9 AM UTC! Here's what the IO Drill Outposts will look like when they appear on the mapThey will start appearing AFTER the snow starts melting which will start on the 7th at 9 AM UTC! Here's what the IO Drill Outposts will look like when they appear on the map 👀 They will start appearing AFTER the snow starts melting which will start on the 7th at 9 AM UTC! https://t.co/t9UInRYlxg

Hence, the theme of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might be a war between The Seven and IO. This is similar to Chapter 2 Season 2, when Ghost and SHADOW were fighting each other.

Sadly, Midas can't save us now @TaborTimeYT So C3S2 is basically GHOST vs SHADOW 2.0??? Cool!!Sadly, Midas can't save us now @HYPEX @TaborTimeYT So C3S2 is basically GHOST vs SHADOW 2.0??? Cool!!Sadly, Midas can't save us now https://t.co/0lvC32gfNd

As of now, Fortnite players should enjoy the snow on the Chapter 3 Season 1 map because it will melt soon. A new version of the map with POIs such as Tilted Towers and features like dinosaurs, tornadoes, and lightning will arrive subsequently.

