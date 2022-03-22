Is a Juice WRLD Fortnite skin arriving in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has already started with a bang. While the no-build week has been controversial, most other features of the season have been great. Sprinting, overshield, tanks and vehicle mods have all been great additions to the game. Even the battle pass is stellar, with several good original skins.

Two unique collaborative skins are available in Doctor Strange and The Prowler, both hailing from the Marvel universe. Thanks to a recent leak, there have been several rumors of more collaborations along the way this season, and that list may have just grown.

Juice WRLD, the late hip-hop artist, seems poised to join the ever-growing list of Icon Series skins. Here's what players need to know.

Juice WRLD may be coming to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2

Thanks to a leak from FNBRintel, the Juice WRLD x Fortnite collaboration looks pretty likely. According to them, Juice's manager will meet with Epic Games next week to discuss a potential partnership with the late artist.

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel



According to Juice WRLD's Manager, a meeting is taking place next week regarding a possible collaboration between Juice WRLD and Fortnite Fortnite x Juice WRLD?According to Juice WRLD's Manager, a meeting is taking place next week regarding a possible collaboration between Juice WRLD and Fortnite Fortnite x Juice WRLD? 🔥According to Juice WRLD's Manager, a meeting is taking place next week regarding a possible collaboration between Juice WRLD and Fortnite https://t.co/6aVTxGjQAe

Another user, FallenLeaks, took it a step further and sent out a video where the manager talks about trying to get Juice WRLD into the game. He says it is a work in progress, but he's been trying to get a collaboration done for a little while.

No•VaNitY!*🧛🏽‍♂️ @FallenLeaks Here’s the vid of Pete talking about Juice WRLD on fortnite 🥴

Here’s the vid of Pete talking about Juice WRLD on fortnite 🥴 https://t.co/zR9CaMJmB2

That makes collaboration all the more likely. Fortnite has collaborated with many brands, and it's hard to imagine that they've ever turned any of them down. Brands and people who have wanted to collaborate with the game will likely have a good ratio.

While collaboration does seem likely, a full live concert isn't as likely. They could, in theory, animate Juice WRLD using someone else's body, but that's not as likely.

Juice WRLD (Image via Sportskeeda)

Plus, a Billie Eilish concert was recently leaked and all but confirmed. Two live shows in a season seems like a stretch.

Finally, Juice WRLD was a fan of the game during his time and had a song already played in-game. During the start of the Rift Tour event with Ariana Grande, Come and Go by Juice WRLD and Marshmello played. This makes collaboration even more likely.

