Naruto in Fortnite Season 8: Expected release, leaks, and everything we know so far

Despite a variety of leaks and rumors, Naruto did not arrive in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

For quite some time now, fans have anticipated Naruto to enter the world of Fortnite. Whether that be just a skin or a more in-depth crossover with weapons, other characters, and points of interest from the Naruto universe.

Well, Naruto could still be on his way to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. All hope is not lost because the skin did not appear in the Battle Pass. There are still plenty of leaks and rumors pointing to his arrival soon.

Naruto release date in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

bad poster (good) @stopmrdomino it's very funny that fortnite "insiders" spent months claiming naruto was in the c2s8 battlepass

no matter where you go you can never escape the fake leaks



no matter where you go you can never escape the fake leaks it’s very funny that fortnite “insiders” spent months claiming naruto was in the c2s8 battlepass



no matter where you go you can never escape the fake leaks

Looking at the Battle Pass countdown, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is scheduled to end on December 5, 2021. Unfortunately, that doesn't give us much in terms of when Naruto will arrive in the game.

There is no confirmation of this just yet, but it is obvious that Naruto will come as a skin in the Fortnite Item Shop before Chapter 2 Season 8 finishes. Fans can only hope for more information to come out soon.

Will Naruto even come to Fortnite?

#Ex Candywing @qCandywing Today I had my last talk with donald ❣️

And I wanted to clarify something that it was a misunderstanding from my part and even he told me ( Naruto is NOT IN THE battle pass )



He wanted me to clarify cause he saw everything last night and he got worried Today I had my last talk with donald ❣️

And I wanted to clarify something that it was a misunderstanding from my part and even he told me ( Naruto is NOT IN THE battle pass )



He wanted me to clarify cause he saw everything last night and he got worried

This is more than likely going to happen, but Epic Games could easily fall back and not bring Naruto to Fortnite for whatever reason. Details regarding a Naruto crossover came during the Epic vs. Apple court proceedings.

Rick and Morty were also a part of that and they arrived in Season 7. That makes it a strong possibility for Naruto to drop into the island sometime during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite and Naruto leaks

Shiina @ShiinaBR



After Just to confirm it once again: Naruto will not be in Battle Pass.After @qCandywing said it, I reached out to another independent source who also confirmed "Naruto is coming next season BUT not in Battle Pass" Just to confirm it once again: Naruto will not be in Battle Pass.



After @qCandywing said it, I reached out to another independent source who also confirmed "Naruto is coming next season BUT not in Battle Pass"

Some of the most prominent Fortnite leakers have been on the Naruto train since the very beginning. The likes of Shiina, HYPEX, and iFireMonkey have all detailed Naruto coming to Fortnite Battle Royale at some point.

Shiina @ShiinaBR According to a new public post by the moderators of r/FortniteLeaks, the source who provided them with information about Naruto has now 100% confirmed that Epic was able to obtain the rights for Naruto.

Epic Games is apparently now trying to include him in the next Battle Pass.



Epic Games is apparently now trying to include him in the next Battle Pass. According to a new public post by the moderators of r/FortniteLeaks, the source who provided them with information about Naruto has now 100% confirmed that Epic was able to obtain the rights for Naruto.



Epic Games is apparently now trying to include him in the next Battle Pass.

While leaks should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until they are confirmed, these leakers have been right quite a few times. Sources say Epic Games has the rights, but of course, the Battle Pass that included Naruto never happened.

Honestly, we don't know much other than that Naruto may be coming to Fortnite soon. The excitement was undoubtedly quelled with the character not appearing in the Battle Pass.

