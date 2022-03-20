The Russia-Ukraine crisis may be why Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 teasers are canceled

A strange lack of information regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 may be due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This is all speculation, of course, but several leakers and people just stating their guesses have pointed towards the issues with Russia and Ukraine as to why there are no teasers for the upcoming season.

There have been no teasers, no trailers, and nothing official from Epic Games regarding Chapter 3 Season 2. With a potential season themed around the war between The Seven and IO, it makes sense in these sensitive times.

Speculation points to Russia and Ukraine conflict as reason for no Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 teasers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is believed to have ended today, March 19, 2022. That means a quick start for Season 2 may happen either later in the day or the following day. No one knows what to expect, however.

One of the biggest talking points regarding the end of Season 1 is how Epic Games has not provided any teasers whatsoever. No images or videos have been officially released that detail what is set to happen in Chapter 3 Season 2.

😀 @HiMyNameIsDeez @HSN_MSTFA14 @Pokemonfan898 @GMatrixGames Trailers usually comes out when there is downtime. Fortnite probably doesn’t do teasers because next season will have a war theme I guess and there is a war going on with Ukraine and Russia so in respect they won’t post teasers I think @HSN_MSTFA14 @Pokemonfan898 @GMatrixGames Trailers usually comes out when there is downtime. Fortnite probably doesn’t do teasers because next season will have a war theme I guess and there is a war going on with Ukraine and Russia so in respect they won’t post teasers I think

The company has also given no reason behind the missing teasers. Many are starting to put two and two together. According to several prominent leakers, the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine is unequivocally the reason.

Many leaks have come out over the last several weeks that indicate a war will come to the battle royale's island. The Seven and the Imagined Order will finally go to blows.

NinjaLavaBoy • Leaks & News 🍀 @NinjaLavaBoy There's gonna be no Teasers for the upcoming Season, reason being is because of what's happening With Russia & Ukraine, Season 2 is a WAR Theme between The Seven & IO. #Fortnite There's gonna be no Teasers for the upcoming Season, reason being is because of what's happening With Russia & Ukraine, Season 2 is a WAR Theme between The Seven & IO. #Fortnite

It could be a perfect explanation that Epic Games sees it as insensitive, promoting a virtual conflict when a dangerous and real one is happening in Europe. This has players thinking the season will simply just begin with no fanfare.

Bronson Jhonson @BronsonJhonson



I believe all the promo for the new season was to show the war between THE SEVEN and I.O..



So I think everyone can agree with



#UkraineCrisis #RussianUkrainianWar 2/2I believe all the promo for the new season was to show the war between THE SEVEN and I.O..So I think everyone can agree with @EpicGames that it would be out order and wrong to promote this when one is happening in the REAL WORLD. 2/2 I believe all the promo for the new season was to show the war between THE SEVEN and I.O.. So I think everyone can agree with @EpicGames that it would be out order and wrong to promote this when one is happening in the REAL WORLD. #UkraineCrisis #RussianUkrainianWar

One user seemed to be ahead of this thought process. Earlier in the conflict, they asked the question if Epic Games would delay the upcoming Fortnite season due to its war theme.

:) @jacknugget07 @fitzywym Do you think Epic will delay Chapter 3 Season 2 because of the Russia-Ukraine situation? @fitzywym Do you think Epic will delay Chapter 3 Season 2 because of the Russia-Ukraine situation?

Again, this is all speculation, but the most obvious answer to the question of why Epic Games has provided little to nothing in terms of Chapter 3 Season 2 information.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul