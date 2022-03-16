Should players expect a lengthy downtime when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 ends?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is ending soon. With less than five days remaining for the season to conclude, players still behind on the Battle Pass and yet to complete the initial 100 tiers will need to grind fast to unlock all the exclusive cosmetics.

With only a few days left, loopers are curious if there will be any extended downtime before the new season's release. Previously, they have experienced lengthy downtimes, but most do not come with a warning.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might have an extended downtime

While there is no official confirmation, the expected date for the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is March 20. The Battle Pass counter has March 19 as the last date, and usually, the season launches a day later.

However, Epic Games has made it a tradition to launch new updates on a Tuesday. Since March 20 is a Sunday, there is a chance gamers will have to wait until Tuesday for the new season.

However, the developer did contradict the Tuesday launch tradition while releasing Chapter 3 Season 1. The new season came out on a Sunday due to leaks from the official Polish channel on YouTube.

Epic has still not addressed the issue with respect to the upcoming season, and if there is a downtime of over 48 hours, it might only be to mark a return to the existing tradition of Tuesday launches.

The build-up to Season 2 has been spectacular. Users are curious about the island's future as the conflict between The IO and The Seven is currently at its peak.

The latter, led by The Foundation, has been looking over the island since Season 1. However, it seems like Dr. Slone plans to return with the IO alongside her to gain back supremacy on the island.

Readers must keep an eye out on the official social media handles for more intel regarding the launch of the new Fortnite season.

Edited by Ravi Iyer