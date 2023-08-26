Todoroki from My Hero Academia all but confirmed to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration that occurred in Chapter 4 Season 1 was a major success. Having characters such as All Might, Izuku, Ochaco, and Katsuki in-game was a huge step forward for anime-themed collaboration. To add the cherry on top, Deku's Smash was featured as a Mythic in-game as well, and although a bit overpowered, it was a fun item to use in combat.

According to leakers/data miners, a second collaboration with My Hero Academia is in development. Although Epic Games is yet to provide any official information or even a hint as such, the details regarding a second collaboration come from a reliable source. LeafsMatrix, the leaker who foretold Ahsoka and Khaby's arrival as Outfits, has revealed that Todoroki from MHA will be coming to the game soon.

Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia to feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

When the first collaboration with My Hero Academia occurred in Chapter 4 Season 1, fans were expecting to find Shoto Todoroki's Outfit in-game. However, for reasons unknown, Epic Games did not add him to the lineup. While this was understandable given that they wanted to showcase the core characters first, he was sorely missed.

According to the leaker/data miner who leaked information about the Ahsoka Tano and Khaby Lame collaboration, Shoto Todoroki will be coming to the game in the future. While there's no timeline in place currently, Chapter 4 Season 4 seems to be the most logical and ideal time to have another collaboration with My Hero Academia.

That said, it may occur towards the end of the year, perhaps during the last few weeks of Chapter 4 Season 4. Deku's Smash could be added back to the loot pool as well. Since the issue related to this Mythic item was fixed, it should be safe to have it in-game again.

Will any other characters from My Hero Academia feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Given that every round of collaborations with any anime usually feature multiple Outfits, Shoto Todoroki will likely not be the only one coming to Fortnite. Characters like Tenya Ida, Fumikage Tokoyami, Momo Yaoyorozu, and Tsuyu Asui could be featured as well. That said, it all depends on Epic Games and metrics that determine which characters are the most popular.

There's also the possibility that Shoto Todoroki may be part of the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Since anime Outfits have been featured there before, this would not be too outlandish to imagine. That said, It's left to be seen what Epic Games has planned for the next My Hero Academia collaboration.

