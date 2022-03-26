When will building be permanently back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 removed the building mechanic from the game in public matches. This was one of the most radical changes ever made in the game by Epic Games.

The building mechanism is one of the most unique features of the battle royale title, and it was removed at the launch of the new season.

Over the years, the community has often wondered what the game would be without building, and Epic delivered on that wish. Whether players like it or not, they need to adapt to the new conditions and play on the island as they have never before.

But all's not glum for those unable to process this change.

New leaks suggest building will be back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 very soon

Based on the latest leaks, building should be back in Fortnite by Tuesday, March 29. While most leakers have noted the same date, Epic is yet to confirm the return of the mechanic in the BR mode.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Audio Leak | "No Permit" Questline



#Fortnite Audio Leak | "No Permit" Questline #Fortnite Leaks 🔉 Audio Leak | "No Permit" Questline#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/h2Oy1QtwDW Based on this set of audios it appears that the first 9 days of Chapter 3 - Season 2 will have building disabled, which explains why the no build LTM supports bot lobbies. twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… Based on this set of audios it appears that the first 9 days of Chapter 3 - Season 2 will have building disabled, which explains why the no build LTM supports bot lobbies. twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st…

Therefore, players will soon be able to go back to building sweaty structures to defend themselves and gain power positions on the map. However, those enjoying the game without this mechanic need not worry. There are also more leaks to suggest that a permanent no-build mode is also coming to the game.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- There's SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends

- They changed most loading screen tips to say "In modes with building enabled ..." Seems like Epic IS planning to keep a No-Building modes, here are some signs/proofs- There's SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends- They changed most loading screen tips to say "In modes with building enabled ..." Seems like Epic IS planning to keep a No-Building modes, here are some signs/proofs 🔥- There's SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends- They changed most loading screen tips to say "In modes with building enabled ..." https://t.co/SvQ5SkbCit

With this move, Epic will keep all loopers happy, and anyone who enjoys the newest form of the game can continue playing it once 'no-build' is made permanent inside the BR title.

Previously, it was leaked by multiple data miners that a 'No-Build LTM' was coming to the title. However, the move to make it a permanent mode might be a start to a massive transition period for how the game is played in the future.

XTigerHyperX @XTigerHyperX2 There's a high chance that we could see the No Build BR stay / return as a separate mode in Fortnite!



They have their own playlists ( with bot support ) and Epic can reuse them at any time if they want to! There's a high chance that we could see the No Build BR stay / return as a separate mode in Fortnite!They have their own playlists ( with bot support ) and Epic can reuse them at any time if they want to! https://t.co/yUdn7It6mQ

Chapter 3 Season 2 has just started and is already proving to be a ride like no other the community has experienced in recent years. The 'no-build' mechanic has also given rise to a ton of new movement mechanics in the game, and it won't be long before the community stands divided on what is the best way to play the title.

