Why does the Golden Cube move diagonally in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was supposed to include the return of Kevin the Cube, but the devs have launched an entire season around the "Cubed" theme. Kevin the Cube is back, but there are two more prominent cubes, The Golden Cube or Queen Cube and Bluevin or the Blue Cube.

However, unlike the five purple cubes and the Golden Cube, Bluevin does not seem to follow the same rules of rolling. It has not yet moved since the start of the season, while others have moved multiple times.

The movement of the Golden Cube, however, has been the most extraordinary. While all the cubes seem to break laws of physics, the Queen Cube has gone overboard by rolling diagonally on its edges.

Golden Cube moves diagonally before the Awakening event in Fortnite Season 8

The Golden Cube was first spotted moving diagonally on its edges on September 18, 2021. It was its 26th movement thus far, and it moved diagonally towards the northeast.

While Epic Games has not provided any concrete details as to why the Golden Cube has the ability to move diagonally, it suggests that the Queen Cube is special and will control the movement of the other purple cubes on the island. Bluevin is yet to have any interaction with the Queen Cube or even move for the first time. Since Fortnite players in the Mothership rebooted Bluevin during Operation Skyfire, there is a chance that it is the only Cube that is not set to destroy the island.

The Golden Cube is expected to encapsulate a 'Queen' character that is expected to be the leader of the alien group known as 'The Last Reality.' The Queen character is yet to be revealed, but players can spot her silhouette in the Battle Pass tab.

This mysterious character must be extremely powerful, letting her move the Cube diagonally, something the other Kymera cubes can't. This is all speculation, and players might know the real reason as Season 8 progresses and more secrets are revealed.

