Will there be more Naruto skins arriving in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Naruto's arrival in Fortnite last season was long-anticipated. Leaks had hinted at his eventual appearance in the game, but it still took a while. Initially tabbed as a battle pass skin, Naruto showed up in the Item Shop towards the end of last season. The skin (and the skins of his friends) were a huge success and made a lot of players happy.

The skin was so successful that it has many wondering if that will be the end of the partnership. Epic Games evidently went through a bit of a struggle getting the rights to the characters, so it makes sense that they wouldn't be a one-and-done skin set. Is that the case? Will more Naruto skins come this season?

Note: No official information regarding whether more Naruto skins will arrive this season has been released yet.

Could there be more Naruto skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite is constantly doing collaborations, so it makes total sense that they'd go back to the well. After all, they repeatedly do Marvel skins, so why not go back to Naruto?

VeRgY VRG @HatakeVrg @DonaldMustard Hi @DonaldMustard , I know that you probably don’t care and don’t have time to read this, but, do you think fortnite will ever get some more naruto collab skins like madara or the akatsuki? Just like you guys do with marvel? @DonaldMustard Hi @DonaldMustard, I know that you probably don’t care and don’t have time to read this, but, do you think fortnite will ever get some more naruto collab skins like madara or the akatsuki? Just like you guys do with marvel?

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like there are any more Naruto skins in the works. There are no leaks regarding new skins and there's no information on any more anime collaborations of any kind at this time.

マーク @Mark18976042 @iFireMonkey Give us more Naruto skins now or I will use my shadow clone jutsu!!!! @iFireMonkey Give us more Naruto skins now or I will use my shadow clone jutsu!!!! https://t.co/7uNM96WfDx

There is a very strong likelihood that Naruto, Sasuke and others will be seen in the Item Shop again. That very well could be this season. Chapter 3 Season 1 is still relatively young, so there's plenty of time for them to send the skins back to the Item Shop.

There's currently a Star Wars collaboration featured in Fortnite's Item Shop, but when that's done, a new collaboration will likely take its place. If there's not a new collaboration (like the rumored Spider-Man themed Item Shop) then the Naruto skins make perfect sense.

There was an entire section dedicated to Naruto in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Also Read Article Continues below

Unfortunately, that's entirely speculative. There's no information regarding whether or not new skins are coming or if the old skins will return to the Item Shop. Fortnite players will simply have to wait and see.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider