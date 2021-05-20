Fortnite Season 6 Week 10 Challenges: Full list of all Epic and Legendary Quests, and how to complete them

The Fortnite Season 6 Week 10 challenges are set to go live in a few hours. This week's challenges are a mix of a few easy challenges and some that are heavily dependent on luck.

With a few more weeks to go until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 begins, players should make the most of these Fortnite week 10 challenges to max out their battle pass in the current season.

That being said, this article lists the Fortnite week 10 challenges.

All Fortnite week 10 challenges

Apart from the regular Fortnite weekly challenges, there's a legendary challenge that players need to complete. This week's legendary challenge revolves around airborne players after they use a shockwave grenade or hop rocks.

There are a total of seven stages where players need to complete this legendary challenge. Fortnite weekly challenges are as follows:

#1 - Eliminate a player while swimming

This Fortnite Week 10 challenge may sound confusing at first, but players also need to rely on luck to complete this challenge. Players must eliminate an enemy player while swimming. To effectively work it out, stay inside the water and wait for prey. This one may be a tough challenge for this week.

#2 - Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus

This mission is comparatively easier than the last one. However, players will have to land at a hot drop to complete this mission effectively. Players can consider landing at POIs like Sweaty Sands or around Colossal Crops and Bony Burbs. These places tend to be brimming with players irrespective of the route the battle bus takes.

#3 - Pickaxe elimination

This is also a simple but slightly difficult one. Players need to eliminate other players with a pickaxe. Players shouldn't charge at gun-wielding enemies but should instead go at unarmed enemies.

That being said, this could be done in duos, trios, and squads. There's a chance that eliminating knocked down enemies could count towards this mission, but that theory needs to be tested once these Fortnite week 10 challenges go live.

#4 - Build special sandcastles & destroy special sandcastles

#NintendoSwitch #Fortnite 3 Sandcastle Location

Destroy sandcastles only for them to reappear. Question: Is there a certain order to try? pic.twitter.com/MC38bQKQ0y — Miss Piasecki (@choicemimilf) May 18, 2021

These two missions are the easiest missions of the lot. All players need to head over to the sandy shores of the island and build themselves three sandcastles. If they're lucky, they'll be able to spot sandcastles constructed by others as well. Breaking three of these impressive sandcastles will contribute to the second mission. This looks like an easy 48,0000 XP for players in Fortnite.

#5 - Deal Damage to Descending Supply Drops

Damaging supply drops are relatively easy in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite Insider)

Just like other boxes on the island, players can deal damage to supply drops as well. Silver sparkles on the floor mark the drop locations for these supply drops, so if players spot these while moving around the map, they need to look up and shoot the supply drop out of the sky.

The mission is best completed with rockets or explosive bows. Dealing 100 damage will be sufficient to complete this Fortnite week 10 challenge.

#6 - Opponent player structures destroyed in a vehicle

To complete this Fortnite week 10 challenge, players need to have two things with them. A car with fuel and a set of Chonker tires. Once accumulated, drive through a structure built by an opponent, and it's done.

This is another mission that's mildly associated with an aspect of luck. There may be instances where players can find a vehicle but might not survive until the build battles happen. In another hypothetical, players may get into a build battle and not find a vehicle around them.