Fortnite Season 6: How to level up fast and unlock all Gold Relic skin styles

Fortnite Season 6 will conclude on June 7, and loopers are in a rush to collect XPs to level up. Epic has announced that loopers will exceed level 100 and unlock bonus rewards at certain milestones.

Every action in Fortnite rewards gamers with a certain amount of XP. However, to level up fast, gamers will need to grind a massive amount of XP in a short duration of time. Players can also opt for in-game objectives to level up rapidly. However, not everyone is aware of these tricks in Fortnite.

Fun fact:fortnite chapter 2 season 7 starts in 20 days!!! #Fortnite — Ficaniko ( Primal) (@ficaniko) May 18, 2021

YouTuber TheLlamaSir has revealed some efficient tricks to grind XP and level up faster in Fortnite. This article dives into some of those details.

Fortnite Season 6: Level up faster to unlock Golden Relic

Epic has announced that loopers with the Fortnite Battle Pass will level beyond 100 through Super Leveling.

The developers announced three different rewards that gamers can unlock at certain levels in the game. The Spire has sent mysterious energy that has created multiple “Relic” styles for Tarana, Raz, and Spire Assassin.

Chromium Relic will be unlocked at Level 110 with Chromium Tarana. Gamers will be able to unlock Chromium Raz at Level 130 and Chromium Spire Assassin at Level 150.

These should be all "Supertiers" (Level 110 - 215) that you can get after completing the Battle Pass! pic.twitter.com/3bSFGPHf4z — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 30, 2021

The Runic Relic emits purple light representing the Spire’s energy, and the Runic Tarana unlocks at Level 160. Gamers need to grind massive XP in Fortnite as the Runic Raz unlocks at Level 180 while the Runic Spire Assassin unlocks at Level 200.

The Golden Relic is the best of the lot. Players are excited to lay their hands on these exquisite pieces of art.

Golden Relic unlocks at level 205 with the Golden Tarana. The Golden Raz unlocks at Level 215, and the Golden Spire Assassin unlocks at Level 225.

Unlocking these Relics will require gamers to grind a massive amount of XP. With Season 6 coming to an end on June 7, loopers have a tight schedule ahead of them. Gamers need to give their best effort to grind XPs in Fortnite. A few tips and tricks will help in the quest.

YouTuber TheLlamaSir provided a few ways to grind XP in a short duration of time to level up. Loopers first need to get into Team Rumble mode in Fortnite. The fishing-type challenges are relatively easy as loopers need to fish a certain number of fishes to complete the objective and gain XP.

Gamers are advised to head towards Lake Canoe as it is one of the most accessible locations on the map. Catch any fish from the water. Jump into the water and throw the fish and keep picking it up until the challenge gets completed. The completion of the challenge will reward gamers with a massive 24000 XP.

The next trick requires gamers to hop into a solo match and drop near the Colossal Crops to eliminate a boar. The deceased animal will drop meat and animal bones which need to be collected by players.

[#Fortnite Ch.2 Season 6 Week 10 Challenge/Quest Guide]

Challenges: 8

XP: 301,000 Total



They go live in 45 minutes!



Consider using Creator Code 'FNAssist' in the Item Shop when making purchases! 💙 pic.twitter.com/IrR2JV4omb — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 20, 2021

Crafting a Hunters Cloak will credit some XP to the gamer. The trick only works when the gamer is continuously using this cloak. Constantly dropping the cloak and then wearing it will complete a hidden challenge.

It is a milestone challenge, and loopers get five different levels to complete the challenge. Grinding through this method can turn out to be a tedious affair, but it is effective and will grant gamers valuable XPs.

The next trick requires loopers to drop into the orchard just north of the Colossal Crops in Fortnite.

Players will encounter a farm-like structure near the orchard. Picking up the consumable substances from these farms will credit a considerable amount of XP.

Since there are two areas near these consumable products, gamers can collect close to 10000 XP within a few minutes.