"Shooting ruined Fortnite": Player tired of combating '9-year-old sweats' cries out for help

Fortnite now has Zero Build modes where loopers are expected to rely on their aim for victory. This is a new concept for veterans who've focused on building and editing skills over the past four years.

A player recently ranted about the current state of Fortnite and how shooting has ruined it. He went on to say that the developers should remove the shooting mechanics altogether, or the sweats in the community won't let anyone play peacefully.

Fortnite veteran complains about 'sweaty aimers'

Several scoped weapons have arrived in Fortnite during Chapter 3. It all began with the MK Seven AR, and the loot pool now contains the likes of Thermal Scoped AR.

Epic Games wants players to improve their aim and make the most out of these new weapons, especially in the no-build modes.

As it turns out, the player was too frustrated about the increasing significance of aiming in Fortnite. u/StarrCcean claimed that whenever he loads into a game, young sweats keep on spamming bullets with their scoped weapons.

The looper talked about his hectic life, '20 jobs, and seven kids.' Naturally, he can't compete with young players who have a lot more time to practice and get better at aiming.

The rant ended with u/Starrocean requesting Epic Games to remove guns so that people like him can also have fun playing the Battle Royale game.

Fortnite community reacts to the unexpected rant against shooting

If it wasn't obvious by now, the aforementioned post about the shooting was a joke. From the looks of it, u/StarrOcean was trying to mimic players who hate building. They claim that they cannot enjoy the Battle Royale title because 'sweats' who are much better than them at building can stomp them easily.

The response to the hilarious rant was equally entertaining. While some players complained about the existence of opponents, others sarcastically wished for the removal of running, skins, pickaxes, and what not. Some players went a step further and pleaded that lobbies should only have AI as playing against real players is too sweaty.

It was impossible to think of u/StarrOcean's rant as a satire before he mentioned the 20 kids and seven jobs, which says a lot about the current state of the community. Many players complain about everything and they'll never be satisfied with the meta.

The post also targets players who complain about building in Epic Games' Battle Royale title. Even though it is acceptable for them to talk about their expectations from game modes, calling out other people for simply being good at something (building) isn't the right approach.

