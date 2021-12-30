Should you use Shotguns at all in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Like every Battle Royale game, Fortnite offers a wide range of weapons in their arsenal. A handful of these weapons emerge as the best when it comes to eliminating enemies and securing a win.

For close range combat, players have always relied on the Shotguns in Fortnite. Since the shotguns inflict high damage to opponents, they are one of the first choices for loopers.

The release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 saw significant changes rolled out for weapons. Therefore, it is important to understand whether using Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is beneficial for players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Loopers should refrain from using shotguns

Epic has the tendency to vault weapons in the game. The developers have vaulted several weapons for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The list includes the likes of the Pump Shotgun, Charged Shotgun, Combat Shotgun, and Lever Action Shotgun.

It is evident that almost all efficient Shotguns have been vaulted in the game. The Striker Pump Shotgun and the Auto Shotgun have been released for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Even though it was originally thought that the newly released shotguns will keep up the repute of its variants, Epic had other plans for loopers. The newly released MK-Seven AR and the Stinger SMG are the best weapons in the game. The developers have made the spray meta. Therefore, using a shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is not a good choice.

The firing rate of the MK-Seven AR and the Stinger is extremely high. Both the weapons can fire continuous rounds of ammo without fail. The weapons are also capable of destroying builds quickly from a distance, making them an extremely potent and favorable choice for players to use.

In terms of the shotguns, only the Striker Pump is reliable when it comes to combat. However, it should be used as a last resort, just in case players aren't able to get ahold of any other weapons.

Comparison between Striker Pump Shotgun and MK-Seven AR

Comparing two weapons belonging from two different categories is baseless. However, these statistics will provide loopers with adequate proof of why shotguns should not be used in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

For a base comparison, we are using the Common variants of both weapons.

MK-Seven AR Striker Pump Shotgun DPS 189 56.16 Damage 21 86.40 Fire Rate 9 0.65 Reload Speed 3.4 s 5.5 s

Players will have to shift their talents to weapons outside of the shotgun class in the newest season of Fortnite.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider