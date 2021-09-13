SirenHead spotted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 trailer: Everything we know so far

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass trailer has teased the arrival of SirenHead. As expected, this has driven fans into a state of frenzy.

Epic Games is releasing a plethora of crossovers as well as original skins with the new season. Leakers and content creators leave no opportunity to find hidden hints in Fortnite trailers as the developers love to tease new skins in a secretive manner.

The latest Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass trailer is no exception, and here's everything known about the rumored SirenHead monster so far.

SirenHead spotted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass trailer

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass trailer was full of action and cut scenes that showcased Kevin the Cube and the monsters.

During one of the fight scenes, the Battle Pass characters are engaged in a battle and a mysterious tall object can be spotted in the background.

SirenHead spotted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 trailer (Image via Fortnite)

As of now, it hasn't been confirmed if the tall robot spotted in the trailer is SirenHead. However, prominent leakers such as HYPEX strongly believe that the humanoid monster created by Trevor Henderson is finally coming to Fortnite.

IT HAS TO BE THIS pic.twitter.com/W6lYb5nWJy — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021

Alongside the narrow arms and legs, the robot spotted in the trailer also seems to have two antenna heads. The resemblance to SirenHead is self-evident and players are more than excited at this discovery.

Is a SirenHead skin coming in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Several monsters were spotted in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass and story trailers. They were most likely powered by Kevin the Cube, and followed its command.

The rumored SirenHead monster in Fortnite also has certain purple marks, that indicate its association with Kevin. From the looks of it, it might be one of the monsters on the map that will arrive through the Sideways.

On the flip side, there's also a possibility that this is simply a new mech monster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:

Also Read

All in all, it is safe to assume that Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite will become scarier than ever with the arrival of SirenHead. It is one of the most terrifying fictional characters ever, and will certainly match brilliantly with the Sideways monsters.

Edited by Siddharth Satish