Something ominous is hidden underneath Loot Lake in Fortnite

The Fortnite storyline has been at its best for Chapter 3. Loopers were finally introduced to three new members of The Seven, and the first two seasons have been heavily driven by the lore.

At the moment, the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven has turned Artemis (Chapter 3 map) into a war zone. While The Foundation and his team have regained control over most locations, the most important battle at Tilted Towers is yet to conclude.

It is evident that the Imagined Order is losing the war, but Dr. Slone might turn the tables with a secret weapon hidden underneath Loot Lake.

The Paradigm has detected 'weird' energy fluctuations near Loot Lake in Fortnite

In his leaked Week 7 and Week 8 voice lines, The Origin reveals that The Paradigm has detected unusual signals near Loot Lake, and it's a matter of concern. The former partner of the Cube Queen claims that they are in big trouble if The Paradigm's findings are correct.

So, you helped The Imagined contact The Paradigm. I knew I couldn't trust you completely. That being said, I've listened to The Paradigm's message. If she's right, if she really has detected energy fluctuations near that signature, we're in dire straits. I need you to pick up a sensor backpack and go to Loot Lake. Confirm. Or hopefully, refute her findings. We're in trouble, big trouble!

This explains why Agent Jonesy requested Fortnite players to set up recon cameras near Loot Lake. He was aware that the Imagined Order was planning something big that was hidden underneath Loot Lake.

-In an upcoming Week 8 Quest, Origin will ask you to use a Sensor Backbling to find an energy fluctuation.

-After you complete the quest, The Origin will say "That's not good. We're in trouble. Big. Trouble."

Previously, Agent Jonesy also revealed that the IO has a Doomsday division and that the first machine is already under production. If players connect the dots, it won't be hard for them to decipher what's underneath Loot Lake.

The Imagined Order's Doomsday Machine in Fortnite might be hidden under Loot Lake

Since the outset of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, The Seven has managed to efficiently resist the Imagined Order's attack. In fact, it has regained control of the entire map except for Command Cavern.

However, The Seven doesn't have endless power, and it has heavily exhausted its resources so far. Accordingly, The Origin is terrified of facing a Doomsday Machine because there won't be any winners if it is used in the war.

Recent quests and leaks suggest that the live event of Chapter 3 Season 2, will take place in Loot Lake. Interestingly, two IO Chests spawn under the lake since the 20.30 update, indicating that the water level will drop soon and Dr. Slone will reveal her Doomsday Machine.

-There are now 2 IO Chests Spawns UNDER the water in Loot Lake (Via

All in all, it is safe to assume that the IO is hiding its Doomsday Machine under Loot Lake at the moment, and The Seven has finally realized it. Loopers must retaliate quickly, or the island might turn into dust within seconds.

