Spider-Man "It's you" meme is now a Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass emote

A new Fortnite Chapter 3 leak confirms the arrival of the web-slinging superhero in Fortnite along with an emote inspired by a meme involving the iconic character.

With Chapter 3 Season 1 rumored to begin later today, it seems like fans already know a lot about the title. Thanks to all the leaks, the arrival of some amazing characters like Spider-Man is all but confirmed.

Other than that, the Battle Pass will also feature some mind-blowing emotes, including 'It's... You?' which fans may have seen before in the meme world.

Spider-Man arriving on Fortnite Island with some meme magic

The Fortnite x Spider-Man collaboration might be the biggest addition the game has had from the superhero realm since the arrival of the Dark Knight. The character will be a Battle Pass outfit in Chapter 3 Season 1, and he will join other Marvel icons like Venom, Wolverine, Deadpool and many more.

The game will soon have Peter Parker's iconic red and blue outfit, loading screen, sprays and more. Additionally, as part of the collaboration, the map will also feature The Daily Bugle POI, as it's where Peter Parker worked as a photographer for J. Jonah Jameson.

Along with that, the character will introduce new emotes as well, which include the Neighborly Hang, where the character will hang upside on his webs. However, the most popular item of them all has to be the 'It's... You?' emote.

Pop-culture fanatics will instantly recognize the meme that inspired the emote, which showcases the character pointing forward with its index finger. The popular meme revolved around an old Spider-Man cartoon in which two characters wearing the costume pointed their fingers towards each other.

L.A.S. @SartoriallyInc walked passed a fellow jawnz enthusiast on the street wearing the same jacket as me and we both did the spiderman point meme it was beautiful walked passed a fellow jawnz enthusiast on the street wearing the same jacket as me and we both did the spiderman point meme it was beautiful https://t.co/9EGsvumRzX

Since then, the image of the two Spider-Men has been used in various forms of media, especially in memes. However, it has now also arrived in Fortnite as well and players will definitely use it to point towards things or even dead enemies.

In the end, the Spider-Man collaboration has the chance to be one of the more integral additions to the game, as it brings in new cosmetics, POI and even a Mythic weapon as well.

Fans still have a few hours before they can play Fortnite Chapter 3. But the leaks definitely prove that the game will be full of content players shouldn't miss out on at all.

Edited by Danyal Arabi