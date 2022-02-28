Stunning Fortnite artwork shows the return of The Paradigm in Chapter 3 Season 2

The Paradigm was once an important character in Fortnite, and may likely return in Chapter 3 Season 2. The Scientist has made it clear that he wants The Paradigm to return because of the increasing threat from the Imagined Order.
With the Paradigm being a potential game-changer in the upcoming war between the Imagined Order and The Seven, this might very well be the theme for Chapter 3 Season 2, where Dr. Slone and The Foundation face off against each other and settle their dispute once and for all.
Here's an interesting artwork that showcases The Paradigm's return to Fortnite.
Fortnite concept artist looks foward to The Paradigm's return in Chapter 3 Season 2
So far, Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite has been a massive success. Even though the final update (19.40) is yet to arrive, the community is already eager for the upcoming season.
An artwork that went viral on Twitter recently showed The Paradigm reuniting with The Foundation, The Scientist, and The Visitor.
The attention towards detail in the artwork was heavily appreciated by loopers. In the artwork, The Scientist can be seen welcoming The Paradigm with a hilarious poster, making his excitement quite evident.
The Visitor seems to be skeptical of the move, while The Foundation stands in the center intimidatingly. Naturally, the Twitter artist @gameshed__ is well aware of the Battle Royale game's lore.
The artwork has impressed the community to such an extent that players want it to be included in Chapter 3 Season 2. Even though the artwork's inclusion is unlikely, we might see The Paradigm actually returning to save The Seven.
Why The Paradigm needs to return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?
Ever since the return of Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order, the island has gone through several hazardous changes. The massive drills are causing earthquakes near Tilted Towers, and players are worried that the OG POI might be destroyed very soon.
Moreover, The Devoured landmark indicates that Dr. Slone is planning to reincarnate the ferocious Cattus monster from Chapter 1. During the live event, Singularity saved the island by building a Doggus robot to battle and defeat Cattus.
As per several fan theories, The Paradigm and The Singularity are the same person. Even Donald Mustard has claimed that The Paradigm is an important character in the storyline and that she goes by many different names.
Hence, there is a strong possibility that The Scientist now wants The Paradigm to return and save The Seven from the Cattus monster once again. All these incidents should take place in Chapter 3 Season 2, explaining why loopers are so excited for it.