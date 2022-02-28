Stunning Fortnite artwork shows the return of The Paradigm in Chapter 3 Season 2

The Paradigm was once an important character in Fortnite, and may likely return in Chapter 3 Season 2. The Scientist has made it clear that he wants The Paradigm to return because of the increasing threat from the Imagined Order.

With the Paradigm being a potential game-changer in the upcoming war between the Imagined Order and The Seven, this might very well be the theme for Chapter 3 Season 2, where Dr. Slone and The Foundation face off against each other and settle their dispute once and for all.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 5 which was added in



- The Paradigm is launching a long journey home

- Her intentions are unknown

- He advises the Seven to help her on her return Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 5 which was added in #Fortnite v19.30 and is currently collectable around the island:- The Paradigm is launching a long journey home- Her intentions are unknown- He advises the Seven to help her on her return 📻 Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 5 which was added in #Fortnite v19.30 and is currently collectable around the island:- The Paradigm is launching a long journey home- Her intentions are unknown- He advises the Seven to help her on her return https://t.co/eGDiN5UWgc

Here's an interesting artwork that showcases The Paradigm's return to Fortnite.

Fortnite concept artist looks foward to The Paradigm's return in Chapter 3 Season 2

So far, Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite has been a massive success. Even though the final update (19.40) is yet to arrive, the community is already eager for the upcoming season.

An artwork that went viral on Twitter recently showed The Paradigm reuniting with The Foundation, The Scientist, and The Visitor.

The attention towards detail in the artwork was heavily appreciated by loopers. In the artwork, The Scientist can be seen welcoming The Paradigm with a hilarious poster, making his excitement quite evident.

Timeless Order @timelessorder @gameshed_



give him the sweeney awardTM @Top5Gamingx this man has single-handedly carried my interest in this story for the past yeargive him the sweeney awardTM @gameshed_ @Top5Gamingx this man has single-handedly carried my interest in this story for the past yeargive him the sweeney awardTM

The Visitor seems to be skeptical of the move, while The Foundation stands in the center intimidatingly. Naturally, the Twitter artist @gameshed__ is well aware of the Battle Royale game's lore.

LawyerCheese grater @Dalle41370431 @gameshed_ @timelessorder

I can imagine the scientist saying.



"WOO YAY she is back baby" *muffled excitement*

"Cant wait to do some- foundation . . . u good?" @Top5Gamingx I love the scientists pose. In the midst of gloom and rain eith the foundation making his mark almost unimpressed and the visitor as if confused.I can imagine the scientist saying."WOO YAY she is back baby" *muffled excitement*"Cant wait to do some- foundation . . . u good?" @gameshed_ @timelessorder @Top5Gamingx I love the scientists pose. In the midst of gloom and rain eith the foundation making his mark almost unimpressed and the visitor as if confused.I can imagine the scientist saying."WOO YAY she is back baby" *muffled excitement*"Cant wait to do some- foundation . . . u good?"

The artwork has impressed the community to such an extent that players want it to be included in Chapter 3 Season 2. Even though the artwork's inclusion is unlikely, we might see The Paradigm actually returning to save The Seven.

Why The Paradigm needs to return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Ever since the return of Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order, the island has gone through several hazardous changes. The massive drills are causing earthquakes near Tilted Towers, and players are worried that the OG POI might be destroyed very soon.

Koooooomar @koooooomar



However, the path of the



leaks I have seen several posts showing the earthquakes go through Tilted Towers because of the 3 craters.However, the path of the #Fortnite earthquakes is actually a "U" shape going AROUND Tilted. I mapped out and rendered the spline so you can see the REAL path. #Fortnite leaks I have seen several posts showing the earthquakes go through Tilted Towers because of the 3 craters. However, the path of the #Fortnite earthquakes is actually a "U" shape going AROUND Tilted. I mapped out and rendered the spline so you can see the REAL path. #Fortniteleaks https://t.co/b9qh0dunBs

Moreover, The Devoured landmark indicates that Dr. Slone is planning to reincarnate the ferocious Cattus monster from Chapter 1. During the live event, Singularity saved the island by building a Doggus robot to battle and defeat Cattus.

As per several fan theories, The Paradigm and The Singularity are the same person. Even Donald Mustard has claimed that The Paradigm is an important character in the storyline and that she goes by many different names.

Hence, there is a strong possibility that The Scientist now wants The Paradigm to return and save The Seven from the Cattus monster once again. All these incidents should take place in Chapter 3 Season 2, explaining why loopers are so excited for it.

Edited by Atul S