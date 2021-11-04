SypherPK teases Fortnite Chapter 3, 'proves' its starting in December

Popular Fortnite YouTuber SypherPK is convinced that there is not going to be a Chapter 2 Season 9 after the current season. Instead, players are going to hop onto a new map that will see the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 1.

SypherPK has also provided multiple reasons why he thinks that Chapter 2 is finally coming to an end. While some of it are leaks from social media, he has provided a little teaser that definitely has something to do with an upcoming major update to the game.

SypherPK @SypherPK The rumors that it’s coming sooner than expected (probably unlikely) The rumors that it’s coming sooner than expected (probably unlikely)

The Fortnite community might be busy with rumors of Naruto and Sasuke coming to the game later this season, but some YouTubers have already moved beyond the current season and are looking forward to Chapter 3 of Fortnite.

SypherPK gives points about how Fortnite Chapter 3 might come sooner than expected

Fortnite Season 8 might be the end of Chapter 2. Players will see an entirely new map for the upcoming season that is expected to be the first season of Chapter 3. SypherPK explains in one of his latest videos that there are multiple reasons to believe that Chapter 3 is starting in December.

Below are some of the main pointers that provide a concrete foundation to this theory:

1) A tweet from the CCO of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, mentions Chapter 2 Season 7 and 8 but has no specific mention of seasons 9 and 10. Instead, he writes, "the two after."

The use of language in this case seems very intentional and while the tweet is from a while back, it goes on to show that Epic Games has been planning a new chapter for some time.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Donald never name dropped Season 9 & 10, he just says Season 7 and "the two after it". And then there's that last sentence..



There's no way this wording is random lol Donald never name dropped Season 9 & 10, he just says Season 7 and "the two after it". And then there's that last sentence..There's no way this wording is random lol https://t.co/4V14rk2S24

2) There is a new "Page Turner" emote in Fortnite that has a description that reads, "Just a second, I'm almost at the end of the chapter." This is either a fat tease for Chapter 3 or a huge coincidence.

Fortnite News 🟪 @FortniteBR



"Just a second, I'm almost at the end of the chapter." The leaked Page-Turner Emote has an interesting description:"Just a second, I'm almost at the end of the chapter." #Fortnite The leaked Page-Turner Emote has an interesting description:"Just a second, I'm almost at the end of the chapter." #Fortnite https://t.co/6hioDqjrhk

3) Hypex has also pointed out that Chapter 2 is already beyond the span of Chapter 1. Epic Games might be interested in keeping the length of every chapter similar.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Chapter 2 is now the exact same length as Chapter 1 (747 days)



If Season 1, 2 & 5 didn't take +100 days we would've been at the end of Season X right now. Chapter 2 is now the exact same length as Chapter 1 (747 days)If Season 1, 2 & 5 didn't take +100 days we would've been at the end of Season X right now.

4) Mechs were first introduced in Season X Chapter 1. This season Fortnite players are getting the mechs back in the game, and this simply cannot be a mere coincidence as the community is aware that Fortnite follows a pattern.

While these are some of the reasons provided by Sypher PK, the phrase that he says at the very end of the video is what interested a lot of players. Sypher PK and Tabor Hill have now both ended their videos saying "Catch ya on the flipside."

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX



And today 2 weeks ago @TaborTimeYT uploaded a video titled "Chapter 3 May Be Closer Than You Think" and at the end he says "Catch ya on the flipside".And today @SypherPK uploaded a video titled "Fortnite Chapter 3 is SOON!" and he says "Catch you guys on the flipside" at the end. 👀 2 weeks ago @TaborTimeYT uploaded a video titled "Chapter 3 May Be Closer Than You Think" and at the end he says "Catch ya on the flipside".And today @SypherPK uploaded a video titled "Fortnite Chapter 3 is SOON!" and he says "Catch you guys on the flipside" at the end. 👀

Sypher also had a wry smile on his face, which is the biggest sell out that these YouTubers are aware of something that they are not yet speaking about in public. Fortnite players will have to wait a while before everything comes together and becomes the only "reality."

