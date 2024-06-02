“Talk about adapting”: Fortnite community reacts to player’s hitchhiking strategy in Chapter 5 Season 3

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, Epic Games has managed to truly transform the game's landscape, with the gameplay shifting heavily to a vehicle-based meta. Furthermore, there are a ton of Vehicle Mods to go around. However, among the intense vehicular battles, the season has also retained the spirit of wholesome community interactions.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/TheSoloHunt3r, where the player can be seen wearing the Varsity Vanguard skin and performing the Where Ya Going? emote, hoping to hitch a ride with another player. As they waited, a player finally arrived, driving a modded-out Behemoth and mistaking u/TheSoloHunt3r for a hostile.

While the enemy attempted to eliminate the player with shots from the Grenade Launcher Vehicle Mod, they quickly realized u/TheSoloHunt3r's harmless intent and pulled up to allow them to enter the vehicle. The moment has attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/Oakjewel hilariously commending the player's strategy to survive in Chapter 5 Season 3, stating:

"Talk about adapting"

Comments from the community (Reddit/TheSoloHunt3r)

Other members of the Fortnite community also took to the comments to express their opinions on the wholesome moment, with u/charlesleecartman joking about how when they try and pick up hitchhikers, they usually end up getting hit with a Boogie Bomb and having their car stolen.

Meanwhile, u/Touji_San noticed the small details and highlighted how the player brought their own Repair Torch along for the ride, providing potential healing to the vehicle later in the match.

Comments from the community (Reddit/TheSoloHunt3r)

Reddit user u/DaDummBard, on the other hand, expressed their surprise at the enemy changing their mind about the player, especially since they had already dealt a lot of damage. To this, u/Bregneste pointed out u/TheSoloHunt3r's luck, referencing how the enemy, fortunately, missed some of the shots from the Grenade Launcher Vehicle Mod.

Reminiscing about the older days of Fortnite when moments like these were much more common, Reddit user u/Tesla0713 commented:

"Once upon a time, things like this we're way more common. I miss those days."

How to get the 'Where Ya Going?' emote in Fortnite?

The Where Ya Going? emote was last seen in the Item Shop today. (Image via Epic Games)

The Where Ya Going? emote was added to the game during the v23.00 update (December 21, 2022) for Chapter 4 Season 1, and was available to buy in exchange for 200 V-Bucks. However, as of writing, the emote is not available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop and there is no indication as to when it will return.

However, while the Where Ya Going? emote was rotated out just today (June 2, 2024), it has been a regular presence in the Item Shop, so be on the lookout for whenever it's back.

