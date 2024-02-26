"That Griddy felt great": Fortnite player hunts down and eliminates opponent who interrupted their emote

The Fortnite community knows and loves the sweet taste of vengeance during a match, and players driven by this can provide some breathtaking moments. Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Maggot_6661, where they were able to confront and eliminate an enemy who interrupted their emote on Spawn Island.

The Reddit clip features a vengeful tale that funnily revolves around Fortnite's in-game emotes, with the confrontation attracting a lot of eyes from the community and prompting u/Maggot_6661 to comment:

"That Griddy felt great not going to lie"

"One of the only morally correct Griddys I've seen" - The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's hilarious saga of vengeance

In the Reddit clip, u/Maggot_6661 can be seen wearing the Jill Valentine skin on Spawn Island before hopping on the Battle Bus into a solo Zero Build match. As u/Maggot_6661 waited and prepared for the match, they engaged in some lighthearted emote interactions among fellow players. However, as they were performing the Culture Festival Dance emote, an enemy player slid into them and launched them away, rudely interrupting their emote.

This was exacerbated by the fact that the enemy began flexing their Victory Crown wins with the Crowning Achievement emote, prompting u/Maggot_6661 to respond with the Get Griddy emote before hopping onto the Battle Bus. The player jumped out of the bus and made their way to Classy Courts, unknowingly heading into a poetic battle with an enemy.

u/Maggot6661 landed on a rooftop and started looting around them, picking up a Striker AR before they realized that an enemy was landing near them. As u/Maggot_6661 sought this enemy out, they surprisingly came face to face with the same player from Spawn Island.

They engaged in a firefight, with the Redditor coming out on top, punctuating their victory by performing the Get Griddy emote as a bookend to this vengeful saga.

The Fortnite community heartily reacted to the Reddit clip by u/Maggot_6661, with players jokingly expressing their disbelief and confusion at the player coming across the same enemy from Spawn Island right out of the bus. Meanwhile, others joked about the enemy player's high Victory Crown win count, suggesting they spend too much time on the game and how they should "touch some grass." Here are some of the most notable reactions:

As the players continue to admire u/Maggot_6661's quest for revenge, it's clear that the unexpected yet exhilarating moment in the Reddit clip struck a chord with many members of the Fortnite community.

