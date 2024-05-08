"The Beskar is too expensive, so this is for all of you": Fortnite player provides a service for players with the new Star Wars Beskar car body

The new Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration has been making waves in the game's vast ecosystem, as unlike previous years, the collaboration extends past the Battle Royale mode to other modes like the LEGO mode, the Festival mode, and Rocket Racing. A particularly exciting aspect of the Rocket Racing side of things is the new Beskar Car Body.

However, the problem is that the Beskar Car Body is not affordable for all players, causing many fans to feel left out from using this unique vehicle design in not just Rocket Racing but also Battle Royale experiences. Realizing this, a hero in the form of Reddit user ZoomTown has emerged and taken on the mission of turning every vehicle in their Fortnite Battle Royale matches into the Beskar, exclaiming how:

"The Beskar is too expensive, so this is for all of you"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comments from the community showing appreciation (Image via Reddit/ZoomTown)

The Reddit post announcing this venture has attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with members expressing their gratitude for the player's idea. Reddit user D-Jooser highlighted how they have noticed other players do something similar with other car bodies and how it is always nice to see.

User Caleb7890yt, on the other hand, expressed how they also purchased the Beskar Bundle and will join in on this simple yet heroic mission taken on by ZoomTown. Hilariously, User Kryptic4l got in on the mission in a bid to turn every vehicle into the Lamborghini Huracan STO instead.

Highlighting the premise behind the Beskar turning The Mandalorian into a vehicle, Rdt_FGS commented:

"They turned Mando into a car. Funniest s**t I've ever seen."

How to get the Beskar Bundle in Fortnite?

The Beskar bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The Beskar Bundle was introduced to the Fortnite Item Shop with the v29.40 update as part of the game's latest collaboration with the Star Wars universe. The Beskar Bundle is quite extensive and features multiple customization options that include:

Beskar Car Body

Beskar (Din Djarin) Wheels

The Armorer Beskar Decal

Beskar (Armorer) Wheels

Boba Fett Beskar Decal

Beskar (Boba Fett) Wheels

Bo-Katan Kryze Beskar Decal

Beskar (Bo-Katan Kryze) Wheels

Sabine Wren Beskar Decal

Beskar (Sabine Wren) Wheels

The Beskar Bundle is available for purchase in the Item Shop today (May 8, 2024) for 2800 V-Bucks. The Bundle is likely to stay in the Item Shop till May 14, 2024, since that is when the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration is expected to end, so make sure to grab the Bundle before it is rotated out of the Shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback