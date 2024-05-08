"The Beskar is too expensive, so this is for all of you": Fortnite player provides a service for players with the new Star Wars Beskar car body

The new Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration has been making waves in the game's vast ecosystem, as unlike previous years, the collaboration extends past the Battle Royale mode to other modes like the LEGO mode, the Festival mode, and Rocket Racing. A particularly exciting aspect of the Rocket Racing side of things is the new Beskar Car Body.
However, the problem is that the Beskar Car Body is not affordable for all players, causing many fans to feel left out from using this unique vehicle design in not just Rocket Racing but also Battle Royale experiences. Realizing this, a hero in the form of Reddit user ZoomTown has emerged and taken on the mission of turning every vehicle in their Fortnite Battle Royale matches into the Beskar, exclaiming how:
"The Beskar is too expensive, so this is for all of you"
The Reddit post announcing this venture has attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with members expressing their gratitude for the player's idea. Reddit user D-Jooser highlighted how they have noticed other players do something similar with other car bodies and how it is always nice to see.
User Caleb7890yt, on the other hand, expressed how they also purchased the Beskar Bundle and will join in on this simple yet heroic mission taken on by ZoomTown. Hilariously, User Kryptic4l got in on the mission in a bid to turn every vehicle into the Lamborghini Huracan STO instead.
Highlighting the premise behind the Beskar turning The Mandalorian into a vehicle, Rdt_FGS commented:
"They turned Mando into a car. Funniest s**t I've ever seen."
How to get the Beskar Bundle in Fortnite?
The Beskar Bundle was introduced to the Fortnite Item Shop with the v29.40 update as part of the game's latest collaboration with the Star Wars universe. The Beskar Bundle is quite extensive and features multiple customization options that include:
- Beskar Car Body
- Beskar (Din Djarin) Wheels
- The Armorer Beskar Decal
- Beskar (Armorer) Wheels
- Boba Fett Beskar Decal
- Beskar (Boba Fett) Wheels
- Bo-Katan Kryze Beskar Decal
- Beskar (Bo-Katan Kryze) Wheels
- Sabine Wren Beskar Decal
- Beskar (Sabine Wren) Wheels
The Beskar Bundle is available for purchase in the Item Shop today (May 8, 2024) for 2800 V-Bucks. The Bundle is likely to stay in the Item Shop till May 14, 2024, since that is when the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration is expected to end, so make sure to grab the Bundle before it is rotated out of the Shop.
