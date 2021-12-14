The best Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 landing spot is not even on the map

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 introduced a mix of old and new landing spots. Shifty Shafts and Greasy Grove returned, while The Daily Bugle and Logjam Lumberyard made their debuts. There are a lot of good landing spots on the map, which makes the game a lot better.

However, the best landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 3 isn't even technically on the map. There's one spot that appears off the island, seemingly possessing tremendous loot.

Here's how to get to it.

The best landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Tons of locations have great loot in Chapter 3. Most POIs are really good for looting up. Some have other benefits, like finding the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters in and around The Daily Bugle. However, they all pale in comparison to one particular spot.

This location was in Chapter 2 Season 3, but it was missing for a while. It has returned for Chapter 3 Season 1 and has quickly become the best landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 3 - The Loot Boat.

Sky @SkysLeakz Fortnite Chapter 3 has a secret loot boat that players are rushing to find Fortnite Chapter 3 has a secret loot boat that players are rushing to find https://t.co/d1No1vtNHb

Why should you look for the Loot Boat?

The Loot Boat has certainly been buffed since its last appearance six seasons ago. It's best in solos, but it could be used in Duos mode as well. A player can easily find a full loadout of potentially solid weapons.

Fortnite raven @Chaosgamer1231 Epic Games has brought back the secret loot boat in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Drifting in the ocean at a random location, there is a ship containing heavy loot. Given its value, players are rushing to find this secret vessel. Epic Games has brought back the secret loot boat in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Drifting in the ocean at a random location, there is a ship containing heavy loot. Given its value, players are rushing to find this secret vessel. https://t.co/lu9A0iBJfg

The biggest benefit of going there is the guaranteed shield. Aside from anything players get in chests, there's an automatic 120 health/shield. It has 12 Slurp Canisters, so there's no need to use any of the shields that come from chests.

The location has 12 total Slurp Canisters for full shield and then some (Image via Epic Games)

There are plenty of chests and several fruit baskets, too. It's a small location, so players should farm the entire boat to get a decent amount of materials.

Loot Boats spawn randomly off the map and are not always in the same location. Fortnite players can fly there and look for it. Maybe they'll find someone else going for it, too.

Edited by Saman