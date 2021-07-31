Best landing spots in Fortnite Season 7 for aggressive players

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 saw a lot of changes to the island. Some old locations have returned and there are some new ones to check out. Hot dropping in Battle Royale mode is one of the best ways to play aggressively. There are several locations on Fortnite Island that are busy enough for players to get in on the action right from the start.

Players should aim for locations with good chest spawns and buildings, so they can loot up easily and get cover to take on any incoming challenge. However, a player's choice of landing spot contributes a lot towards the ultimate Victory Royale. Therefore, players have to be aware of all the locations on the island and choose correctly before leaving the bus. Here are some of the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Best landing spots in Fortnite Season 7

1) Slurpy Swamps

Slurpy Swamps (Image via Epic Games)

The best part about this location is that players don't have to worry about their health bar. All they need to do is break the barrels and collect Slurp Juice or stand in the water to re-gen their shields. However, the buildings can be difficult to navigate, so they need to beware of other players who might also want to jump into action.

2) Corny Complex

Corny Complex (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

This is a hot favorite for aggressive players, as there is plenty of good loot available. With the underground IO base, players might try their luck at grabbing superior weapons held by NPCs. Corny Complex also allows players to easily rotate to other popular spots like Pleasant Park and Steamy Stacks. The other advantage here is that it is almost at the center of the map and therefore the storm does not trouble players at the start.

3) Believer Beach

Believer Beach (Image via Epic Games)

This picturesque location offers great loot as it has the highest number of chest spawns on Fortnite Island. Loopers swarm this location in almost every lobby, making it one of the best locations for any aggressive player to drop into. Head to the tallest building to acquire the best loot and a tactical advantage over others.

4) Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

If players intend to stock up on materials and farm the initial moments of the match, head over to this location. It is filled with all kinds of building materials. Furthermore, the loot is decent and the Weapon-O-Matic machine can be used to acquire guns in exchange for gold.

