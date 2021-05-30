The best ways to get XP in Fortnite Season 6: Level up fast with these tricks

Loopers are having a hard time finding out how to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6. The current season will be over soon, and gamers are busy ranking up the tiers.

Gamers will unlock various in-game items and cosmetics as they rank up. Therefore, gamers are eager to know how to level up fast Fortnite season 6.

This article will reveal some tricks to rank faster in Fortnite Season 6.

How to level up fast in Fortnite season 6?

Fortnite Week 11 Challenges have gone live, and loopers have two sets of challenges to complete. Completing these challenges will reward gamers with many XPs to rank up before Season 6 gets over.

Apart from the Week 11 Challenges, loopers can use tips and tricks to grind XP in Fortnite Season 6.

The first trick requires gamers to hop into a Team Rumble match and drop inside of Weeping Woods.

Gamers will need to look for fireflies that frequent the nearby area. After capturing the fireflies, gamers will need to throw the firefly jars towards any nearby tree.

This will ignite the tree and spread the fire to the nearby trees as well. This will unlock the Ignite Structures personal challenge and reward gamers with 12500 XP.

Lighting up a tree on fire also completes the chopping down trees quest and rewards an additional 12500 XP.

These hidden challenges have different levels to complete. The Ignite Structures Challenge goes from level 25 to 500. The Chopping Down Trees challenge goes from level 100 to level 2500. Therefore, gamers have ample opportunity to grind massive amounts of XPs through these challenges.

Grind XP by completing the secret challenge in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via YouTube/ TheLlamaSir)

For the next trick on how to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6, gamers need to enter "The Pit" mode. There is a hidden challenge that can be completed by eliminating opponents with the Harpoon Gun.

Eliminating the enemy's various complete levels of the challenge and rewards gamers with 12500 XP on the completion of each level.

The next trick involves changing the tires of a semi-truck. Gamers should drop into Team Rumble mode and grab two sets of tires. Then loopers will have to build a structure above the semi-truck and drop the tires into the vehicle.

Dropping the tires into the truck will give some more tires. After that, gamers will be required to destroy the truck's tires and replace them with other tires. Doing this will grant around 600 XP to loopers for each tire.

For the following trick to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6, gamers will have to hop into Creative mode in Fortnite. Spending around 15 minutes in the game will reward gamers with 25000 XP.

Players will be able to claim this XP five times a day, which means 125000 XP every 24 hours doing absolutely nothing.

Earn XP by spending time in Creative mode in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via YouTube/ TheLlamaSir)

The following steps on how to level up fast in Fortnite season 6 involve completing the quests and challenges that pop up under the XP quest section. Recently, Foreshadow Quests went live in Season 6, and gamers have a wonderful opportunity to claim XPs to rank up.

The Foreshadowing Quest #3 is now live! pic.twitter.com/RTr9C55GOo — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 28, 2021

Season 6 will get over on June 7, and gamers have a hard time grinding XPs to rank up. These tips and tricks are a few methods to help loopers get significant amounts of XPs in a short duration of time to rank up faster.